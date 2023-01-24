ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Irving Park

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Irving Park. At about 6:50 p.m., a Honda CRV was making a right turn from eastbound Addison Avenue to southbound Avondale Avenue when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
NBC Chicago

4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash

Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview early Thursday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver was delivering food in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Ashland and Lincoln avenues, when police two men got out of a black sedan and demanded money and his car. The delivery driver complied and was not injured. No arrests have been made. 
