Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
Chicago hit-and-run: 93-year-old woman killed when car strikes her in crosswalk
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago’s West Side Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in front of the post office at Laramie Avenue and Jackson Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood. Around 12:23 p.m., police say a Porsche Cayenne drove around a stopped vehicle into...
2 Chicago cops among 4 injured in West Side traffic crash
Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Irving Park
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Irving Park. At about 6:50 p.m., a Honda CRV was making a right turn from eastbound Addison Avenue to southbound Avondale Avenue when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting, seriously wounding another man on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting last October in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Shaheer Muhammad, 24, is accused of shooting a 39-year-old man twice in the back on Oct. 13 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police. The man showed...
fox32chicago.com
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood
Thieves stole a car with a 6-year-old child inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Man’s vehicle stolen from South Side gas station with 6-year-old grandson inside: police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for the offenders who stole a 52-year-old man’s vehicle from a South Side gas station with his 6-year-old grandson still inside. Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of South Wentworth in the Englewood neighborhood. The man told WGN he was driving his […]
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
2 CPD officers among 4 injured after squad car collides with truck, police say
Two Chicago police officers were among four people hurt after their squad car struck a box truck on the West Side. The squad car was going west near Harrison and California when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street, police said.
Shots fired at Chicago police officers on Northwest Side early Wednesday
Shots were fired at Chicago police early Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said. No one was in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Chicago police: Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview
A food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Thursday morning in Lakeview, Chicago police said.
4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash
Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after teen fatally shot on South Side trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder and attempted murder after shooting two teens, killing one in West Pullman earlier this week. Police say Toney Mason III, 18, was arrested in Harvey after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old during a robbery on Sunday.
Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview early Thursday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver was delivering food in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Ashland and Lincoln avenues, when police two men got out of a black sedan and demanded money and his car. The delivery driver complied and was not injured. No arrests have been made.
Chicago Fire Department reveals cause of deadly high-rise fire in Kenwood
The Chicago Fire Department determined what caused the four-alarm fire in a Kenwood apartment building that killed one, injured at least nine others and displaced over 100 residents Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the back on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Wednesday night. At about 6:12 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person down in the 900 block of East 81st Street. When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old man in a vehicle with...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man possessed stolen car, had gun on him after foot chase in Naperville: officials
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and having a loaded Glock pistol on him when he was arrested. Around 4:41 a.m., Naperville police responded to the 1600 block of Westminister Drive for a report of...
Miracle Brownlee: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Miracle Brownlee was last seen Wednesday in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police say Brownlee is a runaway who may need medical attention. She frequents the area of...
