Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
I-40 On-Ramp Closed Due To Crash In Eastern OKC
The westbound I-40 on-ramp at South Anderson Road in east Oklahoma City is closed due to a crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are working to clear the area, but the closure is expected to continue for another hour. Motorists are advised to expect congestion and delays in...
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
yukonprogressnews.com
OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site
The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
okcfox.com
Davis Paint & Collision Auto Center
At Davis Paint & Collision Auto Care it's your choice! It is highly important to know that you have the power of choice when it comes to repairing your vehicle back to pre accident condition. We spoke with General Manager Brian Davis as he explained the process and why you'd want to choose Davis paint & collision - your certified repair facility.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County proceeds with historic jail rehab agreement
EL RENO – Canadian County Commissioners agreed this week to proceed with finalizing an agreement to use a construction manager for a proposed repair/remodeling project at the historic county jail. Yukon’s Erick Westfahl of Redhawk Construction has been tapped to provide construction management services for the old jail building,...
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
KFOR
Winter Storm Timeline
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
KOCO
Power pole ripped apart, left hanging after crash in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A power pole was left snapped in two after a crash early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 2 a.m., a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a power pole near Northwest 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue. Part of the power pole then fell on top of the car, shattering the back window.
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
Snow Accumulates On University Of Oklahoma Campus
Norman has seen decent amount of snowfall on Tuesday compared to other parts of the state. News 9's Haley Weger was on campus at the University of Oklahoma surveying the snow as students threw snowballs at each other behind her.
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
okcfox.com
Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
Clerk survives attack using office supplies during robbery at Oklahoma City gas station
An Oklahoma City store clerk survived an attack after using an office supply item.
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
