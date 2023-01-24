ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site

The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Davis Paint & Collision Auto Center

At Davis Paint & Collision Auto Care it's your choice! It is highly important to know that you have the power of choice when it comes to repairing your vehicle back to pre accident condition. We spoke with General Manager Brian Davis as he explained the process and why you'd want to choose Davis paint & collision - your certified repair facility.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County proceeds with historic jail rehab agreement

EL RENO – Canadian County Commissioners agreed this week to proceed with finalizing an agreement to use a construction manager for a proposed repair/remodeling project at the historic county jail. Yukon’s Erick Westfahl of Redhawk Construction has been tapped to provide construction management services for the old jail building,...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Winter Storm Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

