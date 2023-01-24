ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge

Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Northwestern

‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Content warning: This article contains discussions of unsafe abortions. Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and seven months after the court overturned that precedent with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, over a thousand protestors filled the Wisconsin state capitol Sunday to advocate for abortion rights.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority

The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Wisconsin's emergency rental assistance program set to end

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s roughly $550 million pot of cash for emergency rental assistance has just about run out, and the state-run portion is set to end next week. Since the program launched early 2021, the state alone has paid out over $240 million to help almost 40,000 families in 68 Wisconsin counties cover rent, utilities, water and internet.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

What will they do when they have to make the tough decisions?

When times are tough, solving problems are often more difficult. But in Wisconsin, times aren’t tough, at least when it comes to balancing the budget. Wisconsin has a huge budget surplus, more than $6 billion, as Governor Tony Evers and state legislators work to prepare the next state budget. The state is awash in cash, with a surplus larger than ever before, thanks largely to an infusion of federal cash to deal with the pandemic. Governor Evers wants more money for public education and a 10% tax cut for the middle class, among other spending priorities. Republicans who control the Legislature are targeting a flat tax that would largely benefit the wealthy. But with this much cash on hand, deciding how to spend it should be easier than if the state was broke. This is a good problem to have, and if our lawmakers in Madison work together, perhaps we can adopt a state budget that funds many priorities. These are the decisions are lawmakers are elected to make. If they play their cards right, they could adopt a budget that addresses the state’s most urgent needs and still provide significant tax cuts to Wisconsinites.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Wisconsin Democrats continue efforts to put abortion referendum to voters

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Democrats are forging ahead with another attempt to put an abortion rights resolution in front of voters this spring. During a news conference Monday marking the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade that codified abortion rights nationwide, Democratic lawmakers introduced a joint resolution to put an advisory referendum on whether to overturn the state's 1849 abortion ban on the ballot for the April 4 election.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout

MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
WISCONSIN STATE
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will ban the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in email statements. Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy