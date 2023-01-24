Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Cardinal
Alex Joers hopes to clear democratic 'roadblocks' during first term in Wisconsin’s Assembly
As a young student at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, Alex Joers could never have imagined that, in a couple of decades, he would have an office in the Wisconsin Assembly, advocating for public school investment. But, that’s exactly what happened when Joers was elected to his first term...
wuwm.com
Disability Rights Wisconsin supports Evers' mental health proposal, hopes for bipartisan backing
Gov. Tony Evers has declared 2023 "the year of mental health" in Wisconsin. During his State of the State speech Tuesday night, he announced plans to spend about $500 M to expand access to mental health counseling for children and adults. Barbara Beckert is with Disability Rights Wisconsin. She told...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge
Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together?
At Tuesday evening’s State of the State address Republican lawmakers hinted at potential support for a few of the initiatives that Gov. Tony Evers announced, but kept mum on the details. Otherwise, they largely hewed to their first-term playbook: writing off and vowing to block most of his agenda.
Daily Northwestern
‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Content warning: This article contains discussions of unsafe abortions. Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and seven months after the court overturned that precedent with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, over a thousand protestors filled the Wisconsin state capitol Sunday to advocate for abortion rights.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Wants to Divert Some of State's Sales Tax Revenue to Help Fund Local Communities
(AP) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority
The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk. For a variety of reasons, incumbents often enjoy an electoral...
fox47.com
Wisconsin's emergency rental assistance program set to end
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s roughly $550 million pot of cash for emergency rental assistance has just about run out, and the state-run portion is set to end next week. Since the program launched early 2021, the state alone has paid out over $240 million to help almost 40,000 families in 68 Wisconsin counties cover rent, utilities, water and internet.
wizmnews.com
What will they do when they have to make the tough decisions?
When times are tough, solving problems are often more difficult. But in Wisconsin, times aren’t tough, at least when it comes to balancing the budget. Wisconsin has a huge budget surplus, more than $6 billion, as Governor Tony Evers and state legislators work to prepare the next state budget. The state is awash in cash, with a surplus larger than ever before, thanks largely to an infusion of federal cash to deal with the pandemic. Governor Evers wants more money for public education and a 10% tax cut for the middle class, among other spending priorities. Republicans who control the Legislature are targeting a flat tax that would largely benefit the wealthy. But with this much cash on hand, deciding how to spend it should be easier than if the state was broke. This is a good problem to have, and if our lawmakers in Madison work together, perhaps we can adopt a state budget that funds many priorities. These are the decisions are lawmakers are elected to make. If they play their cards right, they could adopt a budget that addresses the state’s most urgent needs and still provide significant tax cuts to Wisconsinites.
nbc15.com
DHS surveying to decide how to distribute $8 million in opioid settlement funds
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is asking Wisconsinites to share their thoughts on how to best distribute $8 million in settlement money from an opioid lawsuit. The public will be able to include their thoughts in a survey of how the legislature should allocate...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin Democrats continue efforts to put abortion referendum to voters
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Democrats are forging ahead with another attempt to put an abortion rights resolution in front of voters this spring. During a news conference Monday marking the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade that codified abortion rights nationwide, Democratic lawmakers introduced a joint resolution to put an advisory referendum on whether to overturn the state's 1849 abortion ban on the ballot for the April 4 election.
empowerwisconsin.org
Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout
MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
nbc15.com
University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will ban the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in email statements. Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app...
spectrumnews1.com
Here's what you can expect from Gov. Evers' State of the State address Tuesday night
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The annual speech is an opportunity for the governor to provide Wisconsinites with an update while also outlining his priorities for a second term in office. As far as...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
Comments / 1