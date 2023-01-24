When times are tough, solving problems are often more difficult. But in Wisconsin, times aren’t tough, at least when it comes to balancing the budget. Wisconsin has a huge budget surplus, more than $6 billion, as Governor Tony Evers and state legislators work to prepare the next state budget. The state is awash in cash, with a surplus larger than ever before, thanks largely to an infusion of federal cash to deal with the pandemic. Governor Evers wants more money for public education and a 10% tax cut for the middle class, among other spending priorities. Republicans who control the Legislature are targeting a flat tax that would largely benefit the wealthy. But with this much cash on hand, deciding how to spend it should be easier than if the state was broke. This is a good problem to have, and if our lawmakers in Madison work together, perhaps we can adopt a state budget that funds many priorities. These are the decisions are lawmakers are elected to make. If they play their cards right, they could adopt a budget that addresses the state’s most urgent needs and still provide significant tax cuts to Wisconsinites.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO