What a week the Blazer Bowling program had to start off the season. We headed to Royal Crest in Lawrence on Wednesday and came out on fire. The Varsity boys finished with an incredible series score of 2620, 259 pins above second place. A team effort like that at regionals would more than likely get us to State as a team. Ryan Rogers had the 3rd highest series score ever in school history with a 728, with Cole Darby and Evan Slife finishing in the top 5 individually with a 652 and 611. JV boys had a lot of players competing in their first meet and finished 2nd as a team. Gaven Bright took home first place as an individual with a 518. On the girls side, Myranda Rogers had the 2nd highest series in school history(she already owns the highest) with a 677 and had 2 games that are 2 of the top 5 scores in program history. Isabella Rankin had a fantastic day as well taking 4th individually with a series score of 488. The girls team took 2nd by just 3 pins to start the season.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO