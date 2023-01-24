Read full article on original website
gardnernews.com
Edgerton recaps their parks and rec department successes
Brittany Maddox celebrated her first year as the City of Edgerton’s parks and rec director. “We have seen attendance numbers grow coming out of the pandemic,” she said. Maddox said the number of attendees between adults and kids was about even with a total of 6,575 people participating in activities.
gardnernews.com
Project Grad raises money through corn hole tourney
About 50 teams of parents, local citizens, graduates and current Gardner Edgerton High School students gathered at Legacy Elite on New Century Parkway to battle each other in a fun, but competitive game of corn hole to raise money for the Gardner Edgerton High School Project Grad. Trisha Williams, par-ent...
gardnernews.com
Blazer bowling teams are on fire
What a week the Blazer Bowling program had to start off the season. We headed to Royal Crest in Lawrence on Wednesday and came out on fire. The Varsity boys finished with an incredible series score of 2620, 259 pins above second place. A team effort like that at regionals would more than likely get us to State as a team. Ryan Rogers had the 3rd highest series score ever in school history with a 728, with Cole Darby and Evan Slife finishing in the top 5 individually with a 652 and 611. JV boys had a lot of players competing in their first meet and finished 2nd as a team. Gaven Bright took home first place as an individual with a 518. On the girls side, Myranda Rogers had the 2nd highest series in school history(she already owns the highest) with a 677 and had 2 games that are 2 of the top 5 scores in program history. Isabella Rankin had a fantastic day as well taking 4th individually with a series score of 488. The girls team took 2nd by just 3 pins to start the season.
gardnernews.com
GEHS Blazers football, other activities recognized by USD 231
Various sports and activities were recognized for their accomplishments at the January school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Scott Peavey, athletic director, said he wanted to thank the board for the opportunity to celebrate the kids. “Students and athletes worked very hard,” he said. Peavey said he...
gardnernews.com
Girls C-team BB team travels BS
Five JV, and seven C-team basketball players competed in a JV tournament in Bonner Springs. On Jan. 16, we played against Bonner Springs. The girls started off slow but once they hit their groove, they never looked back. The final score was 48-13. Jan. 19, they played for the championship but faced a tough De Soto team. Although the team made a good effort, it was not enough to get the win.
gardnernews.com
Gardner lowers electric utility, raiseswastewater
Residents will see a decrease on their 2023 utility bills. City council approved the changes at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 city council meeting. The rate changes effect wastewater and electric utility billing amounts beginning March 1. Amy Nasta, deputy city administrator, said it is an interplay between both utility rates.
gardnernews.com
USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher
After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
gardnernews.com
Lady Blazer girls basketball recap
GEHS vs. SM South This past Jan. 10 the Lady Blazers put their 4-2 record on the line against the second ranked team in the state and undefeated Shawnee Mission South. It was the first home game for the Lady Blazers in almost a month as they tipped off in front of an eager crowd. The Lady Blazers jumped out to a 12-2 in Q1 after a Landri Schaffer 3 pointer. Unfortunately, it was followed by a 18-6 run by South to take a 2018 lead into half. The lead never got bigger than 6 though as the Lady Blazers scratched and clawed to stay in it. The Lady Blazers were sparked by 9 points and 2/3 shooting from deep by junior forward Payton Hofer which was a team high. The Lady Blazers took the lead twice in the Q4 but just couldn’t hang on as South won a nail biter, 38-35, dropping the Lady Blazers overall record to 4-3.
