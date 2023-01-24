Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
gardnernews.com
Girls C-team BB team travels BS
Five JV, and seven C-team basketball players competed in a JV tournament in Bonner Springs. On Jan. 16, we played against Bonner Springs. The girls started off slow but once they hit their groove, they never looked back. The final score was 48-13. Jan. 19, they played for the championship but faced a tough De Soto team. Although the team made a good effort, it was not enough to get the win.
gardnernews.com
GEHS Blazers football, other activities recognized by USD 231
Various sports and activities were recognized for their accomplishments at the January school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Scott Peavey, athletic director, said he wanted to thank the board for the opportunity to celebrate the kids. “Students and athletes worked very hard,” he said. Peavey said he...
gardnernews.com
Mason D. Ormsby
Mason D. Ormsby was born in Kansas City, MO., on April 7, 1940, the son of I.M. Ormsby and Edna L. Ormsby. He died on January 8, 2023 at Center Point Care Center, Lenexa, KS. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Chapel at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Mason will be cremated and there will be a private burial at the Gardner Cemetery, at a future date. Donations may be made to Village Presbyterian Church, K U Endowment, Lakeview Village Foundation or Kansas City Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome. com Mason’s early years were spent in Gardner, Ks; he graduated from Gardner High School in 1958, where he enjoyed playing sports, was Student Council President and an Eagle Scout. Following high school, he went to and graduated from the University of Kansas (School of Pharmacy) in 1963. He met Diana (his wife) when they both were students at K.U. While at K.U., he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served as president of the chapter. He practiced pharmacy for a short time and then went on to spend the rest of his career with Eli Lilly & Company and retired in 1999. His career with Lilly involved many corporate transfers throughout the country and contributed to Mason and Diana’s appreciation to travel.
gardnernews.com
Johnson County 4-H shooting sports recieves grant
The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports pistol program was awarded a grant from the Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation Memorial Shooting Sports Foundation. The Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports program teaches youth ages 9 to 18 about gun safety and shooting technique in a safe and fun environment. All instructors are 4-H certified. The grant from the Justin Corbet Foundation will allow the program to provide equipment for participants that may not have their own. The Justin Corbet Memorial Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Justin Corbet and his love for helping others enjoy shooting sports and the great outdoors. The foundation is committed to the financial support of programs that will recruit, educate and train youth, women, persons with disabilities and newcomers to shooting sports.
gardnernews.com
Edgerton recaps their parks and rec department successes
Brittany Maddox celebrated her first year as the City of Edgerton’s parks and rec director. “We have seen attendance numbers grow coming out of the pandemic,” she said. Maddox said the number of attendees between adults and kids was about even with a total of 6,575 people participating in activities.
gardnernews.com
USD 231 shares panorama survey, map testing results
The 2022 Panorama survey results came in for the Gardner Edgerton school district. “I am happy to bring good news,” Melissa McIntire, director of student support services, said. The survey gathers feedback from students about their classroom experience. McIntire said they surveyed grades third through 12th. They received 728...
gardnernews.com
Project Grad raises money through corn hole tourney
About 50 teams of parents, local citizens, graduates and current Gardner Edgerton High School students gathered at Legacy Elite on New Century Parkway to battle each other in a fun, but competitive game of corn hole to raise money for the Gardner Edgerton High School Project Grad. Trisha Williams, par-ent...
gardnernews.com
USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher
After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
Comments / 0