Boys wrestling at St. Helens High School are off to a flying start this season, and a mix of great coaching, veteran leadership, and tenacious youngsters are at the heart of their success. Veteran coaching Though this is Paul Connelly’s first year as head coach of the program, he has been involved in St. Helens’ wrestling for the past eight years. After six years of working with the middle school...

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO