ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Panther wrestlers come up one win shy against No. 1 Garden City

Two Western Athletic Conference foes, a handful of ranked wrestlers, and it all came down to the final match Tuesday evening at Great Bend High School. All Brody Schnoebelen had to do was beat top-ranked defending state champion Sebastian Lopez. The Garden City junior pinned Schnoebelen to secure a 42-36 dual win for the top-ranked Buffaloes (6A).
GREAT BEND, KS
The St. Helens Chronicle

Sports: SHHS wrestlers making the mats home

Boys wrestling at St. Helens High School are off to a flying start this season, and a mix of great coaching, veteran leadership, and tenacious youngsters are at the heart of their success. Veteran coaching Though this is Paul Connelly’s first year as head coach of the program, he has been involved in St. Helens’ wrestling for the past eight years. After six years of working with the middle school...
SAINT HELENS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy