Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom
Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom playing shortstop. After the Braves sat by and watched star shortstop Dansby Swanson sit in free agency and ultimately sign with the Chicago Cubs, the club is now set to move forward with some sort of combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia at the position.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Former SF Giants infielder Tommy La Stella signs with Mariners
The SF Giants will be paying Tommy La Stella's $11.5 million salary to be a Mariners' infielder next season.
2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub
After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
Locked on Tigers: Biggest spring training storylines for the Detroit Tigers
Today we discuss the biggest storylines for the Detroit Tigers heading into spring ball. We talk about third base, the bullpen, catchers, and much more!
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions' defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl
Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
Detroit Pistons: Superstar or bust? The NBA Draft’s biggest wildcard
The Detroit Pistons will be looking for star power in the draft and could find it in a local player, depending on who you ask. One word comes to mind to describe Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates: polarizing. The 6-foot-10, 170 pound sophomore has been in the spotlight for what...
Michigan star RB Blake Corum says his custom camouflage-wrapped Camaro was stolen
Blake Corum had himself one heck of a season for the Michigan Wolverines before he injured himself and limped to the finish line. As such, there's reason to believe that the running back who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns for the "Block M" will be a powerhouse to be reckoned with next season.
Mock draft watch: Lions go with the Life of Brian in Draft Wire's latest
The latest mock draft from Draft Wire and editor Luke Easterling brings a Monty Python theme to the Detroit Lions’ selections in the first round. This mock follows the path of the classic movie farce, “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.”. Both picks in the first round are...
Astros in No Rush to Find GM
The Houston Astros are taking their time hiring a general manager.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement
The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
