Detroit, MI

MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Washington

See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023

See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk

During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions' defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz

The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
BALTIMORE, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl

Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement

The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

