Upworthy

A professor asked students to send photos of their dogs doing classwork. It quickly got out of hand.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. It has since been updated. The start of a new semester of school always brings with it a never-ending list of things to remember. From a barrage of new names to important assignment dates and other tedious details—it's a challenge for both students and professors. This was what prompted Dr. Marie-Amélie George to come up with an adorable hack to help remember her students' names. She asked them to send photos of their pets doing homework. "Well, when we start at the beginning of the semester, I tell them what the class is going to be about. And then I tell them a little bit about me," she told Good Morning America about how it all started.
Ceebla Cuud

Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom

Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
The Guardian

My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?

Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
The Independent

Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike

Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
The Independent

Nearly half of children starting school ‘not developmentally ready’ – charity

Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported.This means that some children are starting school unable to eat independently, use the toilet or communicate clearly – but nearly nine in 10 parents believe their children are ready to start school, a study suggests.On average, primary school teachers report that only 54% of children in their Reception classes were developmentally ready for school when they began.Teachers believe the problem of school readiness is “growing”, a report from early years charity Kindred2 suggests, but most parents of Reception pupils say that their child is “school ready”.A survey...
goodmorningamerica.com

Clever teacher's mental health check-in chart inspires educators to create their own

A teacher has come up with a clever idea to ensure her students have a safe place to share their feelings. Erin Castillo, an educator at John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont, California, created a mental health check-in chart for her students. Now, she's inspiring teachers around the globe to make their own versions of the chart for their classrooms.
FREMONT, CA
studyfinds.org

Kids learn to read faster with individualized schedules, more challenges in the classroom

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Reading is a fundamental skill, but many children struggle with it. However, a new individualized learning approach brings promise for changing this, according to researchers in Norway. Their study finds that giving children, and especially boys, proper challenges provide them with the learning environment they need to succeed.
