ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County country club fined for Chartiers Creek fish kill

CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

City council explains emergency declaration for homeless crisis

PITTSBURGH — Declaring the current homeless crisis a public health emergency is city council's attempt to sound the alarm and engage a strong plan of action, based on the strategy disclosed by council president Theresa Kail-Smith and council member Anthony Coghill. "I initially put something in place because I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton saves on park restroom purchase

A new restroom will be installed in the Hampton Community Park as early as this spring. Hampton Township Council “sustained the purchase” of the new restroom at its Jan. 25 meeting. Christopher Lochner, municipal manager, said it cost about $260,000 when he bought the restroom last year, which saved $52,000 in additional costs if he had waited to get council approval this year.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Two Pittsburgh-area school districts under audit for tax increases

Twelve school districts across Pennsylvania are being audited for allegedly mishandling funds at the expense of taxpayers. Two of those districts are in the Pittsburgh area: the North Allegheny School District and the Canon-McMillan School District. Both districts are being accused of raising property taxes despite having millions of dollars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

History of Butler County

Butler County was formed by an act of the Assembly of Pennsylvania on March 12, 1800, by severing a portion of land from Allegheny County. When the county was founded, it had a population of 3,916. The county had four townships at the time: Connoquenessing, Buffalo, Middlesex and Slippery Rock....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Attempt to censure an Allegheny County councilperson fails

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An attempt to censure an Allegheny County Councilperson failed in Tuesday night’s meeting. The censure motion was put on the agenda in response to councilperson Bethany Hallam’s use of a derogatory word directed at a judge. After a passionate conversation among board members,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns

Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time

Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Jeannette school director fined by Pa. Ethics Commission

A former Jeannette City school board member was hit with a civil penalty by the State Ethics Commission, according to an order released Wednesday. Karen A. Welshons failed to file complete and accurate statements of financial interest for 2018 and 2019 when she was a school director. She was ordered to pay a $500 penalty and file the appropriate statements with the school district within a month, the commission said.
JEANNETTE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Work begins beneath crumbling bridge following Channel 11 report

PITTSBURGH — Crews were spotted beneath a crumbling bridge in the city of Pittsburgh on Monday, just days after Channel 11 reported on the neighborhood’s concerns. Channel 11 told you earlier this month that rusty pieces of metal and debris have been falling from the California Avenue Bridge, which runs over Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy