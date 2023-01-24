Read full article on original website
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Washington County country club fined for Chartiers Creek fish kill
CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment.
Fayette County residents see damage from high winds in winter storm
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors along Connellsville Road in Lemont Furnace dealt with wind damage Wednesday. Emergency officials tell Channel 11 they dealt with hundreds of wind-related calls within a two-hour span late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. It was so strong, it blew a carport over houses and...
NTSB releases new Fern Hollow Bridge data; still no cause of collapse
Federal investigators on Thursday released more than 2,000 pages of records they have examined as part of their investigation into the collapse of Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge nearly a year ago, but many critical details, such as the cause of the catastrophic failure, remain undisclosed. The update, which includes...
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
City council explains emergency declaration for homeless crisis
PITTSBURGH — Declaring the current homeless crisis a public health emergency is city council's attempt to sound the alarm and engage a strong plan of action, based on the strategy disclosed by council president Theresa Kail-Smith and council member Anthony Coghill. "I initially put something in place because I...
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
Hampton saves on park restroom purchase
A new restroom will be installed in the Hampton Community Park as early as this spring. Hampton Township Council “sustained the purchase” of the new restroom at its Jan. 25 meeting. Christopher Lochner, municipal manager, said it cost about $260,000 when he bought the restroom last year, which saved $52,000 in additional costs if he had waited to get council approval this year.
Two Pittsburgh-area school districts under audit for tax increases
Twelve school districts across Pennsylvania are being audited for allegedly mishandling funds at the expense of taxpayers. Two of those districts are in the Pittsburgh area: the North Allegheny School District and the Canon-McMillan School District. Both districts are being accused of raising property taxes despite having millions of dollars...
History of Butler County
Butler County was formed by an act of the Assembly of Pennsylvania on March 12, 1800, by severing a portion of land from Allegheny County. When the county was founded, it had a population of 3,916. The county had four townships at the time: Connoquenessing, Buffalo, Middlesex and Slippery Rock....
Westmoreland County home erupts into flames after batteries caught fire in trash
IRWIN, Pa. — It’s an item almost everyone has in their home. In remotes or electronics, you typically have to change the batteries once a year. “The first and third Wednesday of every month at our facility, we have a vendor who accepts alkaline batteries for proper disposal,” said Mike Skapura with Westmoreland Cleanways & Recycling.
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
Attempt to censure an Allegheny County councilperson fails
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An attempt to censure an Allegheny County Councilperson failed in Tuesday night’s meeting. The censure motion was put on the agenda in response to councilperson Bethany Hallam’s use of a derogatory word directed at a judge. After a passionate conversation among board members,...
Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time
Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
Former Jeannette school director fined by Pa. Ethics Commission
A former Jeannette City school board member was hit with a civil penalty by the State Ethics Commission, according to an order released Wednesday. Karen A. Welshons failed to file complete and accurate statements of financial interest for 2018 and 2019 when she was a school director. She was ordered to pay a $500 penalty and file the appropriate statements with the school district within a month, the commission said.
Work begins beneath crumbling bridge following Channel 11 report
PITTSBURGH — Crews were spotted beneath a crumbling bridge in the city of Pittsburgh on Monday, just days after Channel 11 reported on the neighborhood’s concerns. Channel 11 told you earlier this month that rusty pieces of metal and debris have been falling from the California Avenue Bridge, which runs over Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.
Vehicle crashes into pole, causing Allegheny County road closure
Gibsonia Road, Route 910, is closed at Fawn Valley Shopping Plaza due to a vehicle crash and a utility pole being knocked down. A member of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company told Channel 11 that a second pole fell, so they anticipate the road will be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.
