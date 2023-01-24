Read full article on original website
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts
USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
Missing people in Massachusetts: Here are 15 people of color who are still missing
Jennifer Kabura Mbugua left behind her car and a single shoe. She hasn’t been heard from in nearly a decade. Donald Sampson’s sister hired a private investigator to find her missing brother, but it eventually got too expensive. And the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on John Bui Tran.
Ana Walshe: Timeline of missing Massachusetts mother’s disappearance
Police investigating the disappearance of mother of three Ana Walshe are trying to piece together the missing 72 hours between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing. Ms Walshe, 39, vanished from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Her husband Brian Walshe told investigators she left to catch a flight to Washington DC to deal with a work emergency.Concerned colleagues reported her missing on 4 January, and Mr Walshe was arrested days later for misleading the police investigation.The following timeline dating back to Mr Walshe’s earlier legal woes...
Encore Boston Harbor prepares for in-person sports betting
EVERETT, Mass. — Sports betting goes live next week, and the state granted licenses to allow in-person betting at its three casinos. Ever since the state approved sports betting back on July 31st, Encore Boston Harbor has been working around the clock to get ready, for when the first bet will be placed at the Everett casino next Tuesday.
Massachusetts estate with Vanderbilt ties finally sells for $8M
It sat and sat on the market, its reputation blighted by tales of neglect and disrepair — but finally a historic Gilded Age estate has a new owner, plus a new future in store for tourists. In December, Linda S. Law, a real estate developer and investor based in Silicon Valley, and her partner, Dr. Rick Peiser, the head of Harvard University’s real estate program, closed on the purchase of Elm Court, which straddles Lenox and Stockbridge in the Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts. “I’d had my eye on it for years,” Law told The Post. “But I couldn’t get the right...
WCVB
Sports betting set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week
BOSTON — Sports betting is set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week, and companies are preparing to cash in on the new gambling option. Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg estimates state revenue from sports betting will range between $35 million to $50 million. Casinos and companies are preparing...
Dorchester prepares to bid farewell to Ashmont Grill
“We’re opting to control our own destiny and go out in style.”. The Ashmont Grill, which has been a staple in the Dorchester community for 18 years, will shutter its doors sometime in February, General Manager Tara O’Riordan said. With it, ends the longest-running $1 Duxbury oyster night in the neighborhood, according to their website.
NECN
Kim Kardashian Makes Trip to Boston to Speak at Harvard Business School
Kim Kardashian was in Boston Friday, making an appearance at Harvard Business School. Harvard Business School draws top talent, including heads of state, CEOs, and others. But Kardashian's presence still caused a bit of a stir. Students inside the class said Kardashian spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes...
