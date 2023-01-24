ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts

USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts

When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Ana Walshe: Timeline of missing Massachusetts mother’s disappearance

Police investigating the disappearance of mother of three Ana Walshe are trying to piece together the missing 72 hours between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing. Ms Walshe, 39, vanished from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Her husband Brian Walshe told investigators she left to catch a flight to Washington DC to deal with a work emergency.Concerned colleagues reported her missing on 4 January, and Mr Walshe was arrested days later for misleading the police investigation.The following timeline dating back to Mr Walshe’s earlier legal woes...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Encore Boston Harbor prepares for in-person sports betting

EVERETT, Mass. — Sports betting goes live next week, and the state granted licenses to allow in-person betting at its three casinos. Ever since the state approved sports betting back on July 31st, Encore Boston Harbor has been working around the clock to get ready, for when the first bet will be placed at the Everett casino next Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Massachusetts estate with Vanderbilt ties finally sells for $8M

It sat and sat on the market, its reputation blighted by tales of neglect and disrepair — but finally a historic Gilded Age estate has a new owner, plus a new future in store for tourists. In December, Linda S. Law, a real estate developer and investor based in Silicon Valley, and her partner, Dr. Rick Peiser, the head of Harvard University’s real estate program, closed on the purchase of Elm Court, which straddles Lenox and Stockbridge in the Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts. “I’d had my eye on it for years,” Law told The Post. “But I couldn’t get the right...
LENOX, MA
WCVB

Sports betting set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week

BOSTON — Sports betting is set to become legal in Massachusetts in one week, and companies are preparing to cash in on the new gambling option. Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg estimates state revenue from sports betting will range between $35 million to $50 million. Casinos and companies are preparing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Dorchester prepares to bid farewell to Ashmont Grill

“We’re opting to control our own destiny and go out in style.”. The Ashmont Grill, which has been a staple in the Dorchester community for 18 years, will shutter its doors sometime in February, General Manager Tara O’Riordan said. With it, ends the longest-running $1 Duxbury oyster night in the neighborhood, according to their website.
NECN

Kim Kardashian Makes Trip to Boston to Speak at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian was in Boston Friday, making an appearance at Harvard Business School. Harvard Business School draws top talent, including heads of state, CEOs, and others. But Kardashian's presence still caused a bit of a stir. Students inside the class said Kardashian spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy