WYSH AM 1380
Les Morgan, age 61 of Oliver Springs
Les Morgan, age 61 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Les was born on January 22, 1962 and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, Class of 1980. He was an avid gun collector and a devoted lover of pecan pie. Les enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fishing, and watching his grandkids play sports.
WYSH AM 1380
Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., known to friends and family as Jack, age 78 of Clinton
Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., known to friends and family as Jack, age 78 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord January 25, 2023 at the Ridgeview Terrace Life Care in Rutledge, TN where he had been a resident since late December 2022. He was born November 14, 1944 in Blount County, TN. Jack was a member of the First Dutch Valley Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School for several years. He loved playing golf, photography, chess, hunting, camping, fishing and especially loved riding bikes around the loop in Cades Cove. Jack was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his granny, Dora Waters Brewer, parents, Victor & Gladys Brewer Ferguson, brother, Ray Ferguson, special sister-in-law, Delma Ridenour, special brother-in-law Doyle McGhee and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, JT & June Pyles. Jack is survived by his wife, Flossie Ferguson of Clinton, TN, daughter, Peggy Fagan of Caryville, TN, sons, Wayne H. Ferguson and Lisa of Clinton, TN, John and Aimee Ferguson of Taft, TN, brothers, William and Judy Ferguson of Friendsville, TN, Robert and June Rosten Ferguson of Greenback, TN and Gary and BJ of Maryville, TN, grandchildren, Joshua & Heather Fagan, Kimberly and David Stringfield, and Chelsey and Dakota Ferguson, great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Gabi and Natalee Braden, Sisalee, Dean, Aaliyah and McKinzlee Stringfield and special niece, Barbara Sue and Tim Deaton, special nephew, David and Kim McGhee. A host of Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
WYSH AM 1380
Wilmar C. Maynard age 81
Wilmar C. Maynard age 81, passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born January 15, 1942 in West Virginia to the late W.B. and Ida Maynard. Clint enjoyed golfing, and always willing to help at the church, he especially spending precious time with his family. He is survived by:
WYSH AM 1380
Michael Robert Ford, 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Oliver Springs)
Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.
WYSH AM 1380
Joseph Leroy Sims, age 83, of Clinton
Joseph Leroy Sims, age 83, of Clinton passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a great dad, papaw, and uncle, he will forever be missed, and his legacy will live on forever in their hearts. He was a deacon of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Joseph was a Christian man that loved God, his church, and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Sims; parents, Hubert and Eva Sims; 8 sisters, and 3 brothers.
WYSH AM 1380
Alan Wayne Patty, age 46, of Caryville
Alan Wayne Patty, age 46, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on January 21, 2023 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Alan was born November 22, 1976 in Lake City, Tennessee to Otis and Wanda Melton Patty. Alan was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and 4wheeling. Alan is preceded in death by his father, Otis Patty Jr., grandparents Otis Patty Sr and Nancy Phillips Patty, and Ike and Louise Blackwell Melton.
WYSH AM 1380
Catherine Wallace Rutherford, age 91
Catherine Wallace Rutherford, age 91, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Clinton. She was born in Anderson County, TN to the late Harvey and Marie Wallace. Catherine was a loving mother and wife. She worked in the Anderson County Clerk’s office for 16 years. Catherine was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
ucbjournal.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
WATE
Knoxville-based martial arts company accused of lying to franchise owners
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. “Our school opened right in the height of COVID, October of 2020,” Katie Baker said. According to Baker, she her husband had big dreams...
insideofknoxville.com
Pryor Brown Garage to be Demolished
Yesterday evening, Knox Heritage released the following statement regarding the Pryor Brown Garage located on the corner of Clinch Avenue and Market Street. The caption above this article is theirs. On December 14, 2022, a demolition permit application was filed with the City of Knoxville Plans Review & Inspections Division...
WYSH AM 1380
Community Action announces commodity card sign-ups
The Anderson County Community Action Commission has announced that it will start taking applications for the BLUE commodity card on Monday, January 30th through Friday, February 10th. Sign-ups will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 11:30 am each day through the 10th. Community Action’s office is located...
wvlt.tv
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February of 2022, David Worthington saw lights shine through his windows and onto his house and grew concerned about the future of his comfort at home. In the midst of trying to build a softball field at Clinton High School, Worthington filed a lawsuit against...
