WIBW
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
KVOE
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
KVOE
K-99 reopens near Admire after semi crash
No hospital transports followed a semi crash in northern Lyon County on Tuesday. The hay-hauling semi went off Kansas Highway 99 near Admire and almost completely overturned in a ditch. Deputies had to block one or both lanes of traffic for several hours as they investigated the wreck and then moved the semi from the scene.
WIBW
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out. KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
esubulletin.com
Emporia State student struck by car
Around 6:53 p.m. last night, junior art education major William Hillyer was hit by a 2006 blue Chevy pickup while walking in the crosswalk located on 1500 Merchant Street, according to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes. After a night of preparing clay to use for his art projects, Hillyer was...
WIBW
Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
WIBW
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
WIBW
Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
WIBW
Topeka Home Show marks 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is celebrating 60 years of meeting your home needs. The show takes place Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka Area Building Association President Katy Nelson visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview what’s in store. Nelson...
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
WIBW
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment. He’s held on $1...
WIBW
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Department Stores will open a new location in the Capital City as the weather warms up. Burlington Department Stores announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will open a new Topeka location in July 2023. The new 1800 SW Wanamaker St. location is officially set to open on July 7.
