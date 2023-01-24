ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, PA

Family seeks to buy guitar that late Irwin guitarist sold

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4bOL_0kPGYjEB00
Courtesy of the Hursh family

Family and friends of an Irwin guitarist who died of cancer last year are hoping to buy back a guitar he sold several years ago to keep as a family remembrance.

The problem for those who want the guitar back is that the late Jacob “Jake” Hursh sold it around 2019 and they don’t know who bought the guitar from Hursh or whether the buyer still has it, said Linzi Troilo of Manor, girlfriend of Hursh’s brother, Zachary Hursh.

Jacob Hursh was 33 when the died in October of adenoid cystic carcinoma, Troilo said. Two months before his death, he posted a poignant update on a GoFundMe page, detailing the progression of the cancer, how it was impacting his life and his pain and suffering.

He was a founding member and rhythm guitarist of the band FUBAR, which played a blend of reggae-rock-ska-punk music, Troilo said. The band is well known in the Pittsburgh music circuit and has a heavy fan base in the tri-state area, according to his obituary.

“Since his passing, I’ve been trying to track down a guitar of his. I’m willing to pay whatever the cost is to get it back home,” Troilo said.

Hursh bought the guitar in 2012 from a friend. The Epiphone SG guitar is distinct because its input is misplaced and is at the bottom of the guitar, which should make it easy to identify, she said.

“It would mean the world to his brother (Zachary) to have this guitar back. I’ve tried just about every avenue I can think of to find it, and I know it had to be sold to someone in the area,” Troilo said.

Anyone with information about the guitar can email Troilo at linzinikohltroilo@gmail.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love

Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other

Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Evans City man performs CPR, saves stricken father

EVANS CITY — Patrick Grubbs knew a little knowledge can go a long way, but he didn’t know a little knowledge would go a long way in saving his father’s life after he was stricken with a heart attack last year. Grubbs used his knowledge of CPR,...
EVANS CITY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Cookie Table Contest Winner: Lindsey and David Continue the Tradition

Guests from 17 states traveled across the country to attend the wedding of Lindsey Crandell and David Haberman. While some out-of-town guests were surprised by the idea of a cookie table, the Pittsburgh tradition has always held a place in the lives of the couple, who originate from the North Hills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Purrfect Blend Of Fun Food And Live Music Coming To Deutschtown

Cory Hughes and Alex Feltovich think there are enough fine dining restaurants on East Ohio Street. So, the proprietors of Fig & Ash, a fine dining restaurant along the busy, North Side thoroughfare, plan to add a casual spot to the mix. By the end of spring or early summer,...
Tribune-Review

Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway

A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The top 15 country concerts coming to Pittsburgh in 2023

With tours from legends to up-and-comers, Pittsburgh country music fans will have plenty of opportunities to bust out their cowboy boots and hats this year. In June, the city will have four straight nights of concerts, two from Morgan Wallen at PNC Park followed by two nights of Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash

The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Woman charged with shooting husband represents herself in court

EVANS CITY — An Adams Township woman charged with shooting her husband twice on Jan. 13 represented herself at a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Charges were held for Common Pleas Court for Heather A. King, 42, following testimony. She remains free on $25,000 bail with the condition that she has no contact with her husband.
EVANS CITY, PA
tablemagazine.com

Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List

The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe

A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
WEXFORD, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy