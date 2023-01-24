Family seeks to buy guitar that late Irwin guitarist sold

Courtesy of the Hursh family

Family and friends of an Irwin guitarist who died of cancer last year are hoping to buy back a guitar he sold several years ago to keep as a family remembrance.

The problem for those who want the guitar back is that the late Jacob “Jake” Hursh sold it around 2019 and they don’t know who bought the guitar from Hursh or whether the buyer still has it, said Linzi Troilo of Manor, girlfriend of Hursh’s brother, Zachary Hursh.

Jacob Hursh was 33 when the died in October of adenoid cystic carcinoma, Troilo said. Two months before his death, he posted a poignant update on a GoFundMe page, detailing the progression of the cancer, how it was impacting his life and his pain and suffering.

He was a founding member and rhythm guitarist of the band FUBAR, which played a blend of reggae-rock-ska-punk music, Troilo said. The band is well known in the Pittsburgh music circuit and has a heavy fan base in the tri-state area, according to his obituary.

“Since his passing, I’ve been trying to track down a guitar of his. I’m willing to pay whatever the cost is to get it back home,” Troilo said.

Hursh bought the guitar in 2012 from a friend. The Epiphone SG guitar is distinct because its input is misplaced and is at the bottom of the guitar, which should make it easy to identify, she said.

“It would mean the world to his brother (Zachary) to have this guitar back. I’ve tried just about every avenue I can think of to find it, and I know it had to be sold to someone in the area,” Troilo said.

Anyone with information about the guitar can email Troilo at linzinikohltroilo@gmail.com.