Michael Robert Ford, 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Oliver Springs)
Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.
Joseph Leroy Sims, age 83, of Clinton
Joseph Leroy Sims, age 83, of Clinton passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a great dad, papaw, and uncle, he will forever be missed, and his legacy will live on forever in their hearts. He was a deacon of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Joseph was a Christian man that loved God, his church, and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Sims; parents, Hubert and Eva Sims; 8 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Wilmar C. Maynard age 81
Wilmar C. Maynard age 81, passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born January 15, 1942 in West Virginia to the late W.B. and Ida Maynard. Clint enjoyed golfing, and always willing to help at the church, he especially spending precious time with his family. He is survived by:
Les Morgan, age 61 of Oliver Springs
Les Morgan, age 61 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Les was born on January 22, 1962 and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, Class of 1980. He was an avid gun collector and a devoted lover of pecan pie. Les enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fishing, and watching his grandkids play sports.
Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., known to friends and family as Jack, age 78 of Clinton
Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., known to friends and family as Jack, age 78 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord January 25, 2023 at the Ridgeview Terrace Life Care in Rutledge, TN where he had been a resident since late December 2022. He was born November 14, 1944 in Blount County, TN. Jack was a member of the First Dutch Valley Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School for several years. He loved playing golf, photography, chess, hunting, camping, fishing and especially loved riding bikes around the loop in Cades Cove. Jack was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his granny, Dora Waters Brewer, parents, Victor & Gladys Brewer Ferguson, brother, Ray Ferguson, special sister-in-law, Delma Ridenour, special brother-in-law Doyle McGhee and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, JT & June Pyles. Jack is survived by his wife, Flossie Ferguson of Clinton, TN, daughter, Peggy Fagan of Caryville, TN, sons, Wayne H. Ferguson and Lisa of Clinton, TN, John and Aimee Ferguson of Taft, TN, brothers, William and Judy Ferguson of Friendsville, TN, Robert and June Rosten Ferguson of Greenback, TN and Gary and BJ of Maryville, TN, grandchildren, Joshua & Heather Fagan, Kimberly and David Stringfield, and Chelsey and Dakota Ferguson, great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Gabi and Natalee Braden, Sisalee, Dean, Aaliyah and McKinzlee Stringfield and special niece, Barbara Sue and Tim Deaton, special nephew, David and Kim McGhee. A host of Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
Jennifer Lyn Smith, age 34, of Clinton
Jennifer Lyn Smith, age 34, of Clinton, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Jennifer loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Redemption Church in Knoxville, TN. She enjoyed working at the church and being of service to others. Jennifer was very creative and attentive to detail and will be especially remembered for her wittiness and her contagious laugh. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing soccer and playing Xbox. Jennifer was a kind, honest, beautiful soul who never met a stranger. Her presence was impactful and during her short lifetime, she has touched the lives of many others. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge
Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away at his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1949 in Harriman. Dale graduated from Victor Valley High School in California in the late 60s. During this time, he worked for Roy Rogers at his Resort and Hotel where he met many famous people. He then moved back to East Tennessee where he worked for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary from the late 70s to the early 80s. Dale was a member of the Serenity Club of Oak Ridge and believed in God with all of his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting and restoring old cars.
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. The Seven...
Catherine Wallace Rutherford, age 91
Catherine Wallace Rutherford, age 91, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Clinton. She was born in Anderson County, TN to the late Harvey and Marie Wallace. Catherine was a loving mother and wife. She worked in the Anderson County Clerk’s office for 16 years. Catherine was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton.
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company
Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Knoxville-based martial arts company accused of lying to franchise owners
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. “Our school opened right in the height of COVID, October of 2020,” Katie Baker said. According to Baker, she her husband had big dreams...
Two charged with attempted murder
According to the Knoxville Police Department, Alexis Michelle Page, 19, and Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, both of Knoxville, were charged with attempted second-degree murder after they allegedly went to a woman’s home and fired 13 shots at her home and car. Two charged with attempted murder. According to the...
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for four missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
