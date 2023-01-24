Read full article on original website
KTSA
Several puppies die in fire near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the exact cause of a fire that claimed the lives of several puppies Wednesday night. KSAT-12 is reporting that the fire broke out in a second floor apartment in the 500 block of Summit Avenue just after 8:30 P.M. The...
KTSA
Two men sent to the hospital after shooting at San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are recovering after they were shot at a West Side bar. The men were involved in a fight outside the bar in the 900 block of Frio City Road at around 9:30 P.M. Wednesday. Police found both victims in the parking lot....
Shooting leaves two people injured outside San Antonio bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two men were left injured after a shooting outside a San Antonio bar located on the west side Wednesday night, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred on the 900 block of Frio City Road around 9:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police say an altercation occurred outside...
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
KTSA
Fight at south side Whataburger leads to man getting shot in the head, SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a south side Whataburger location on Wednesday. According to San Antonio police, the man had been involved in a fight at the fast-food restaurant and was trying to drive away when someone fired shots at his pick-up truck.
news4sanantonio.com
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
KENS 5
Craving authentic Mexican food? This San Antonio restaurant has it all | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Sixteen years ago, a business opened in west san antonio, serving Mexican food, homemade pastries and tortillas. Even with their success, they still work to keep their prices affordable. It's called Los Angeles Tortilleria, Restaurant & Bakery, and they're located on 300 North Zarzamora Street. They...
foxsanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
KSAT 12
Man tied up, tortured, injected with bleach prior to body being dumped behind Live Oak apartments, warrant states
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man whose body was found dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last month was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach, a murder warrant obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates shows. Authorities have charged Justin Hunt, 32, in connection with the death of Matthew...
Former Delicious Tamale family home to become San Antonio art studio
You might know it as the "tamale house."
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department Street Crimes officer shot and killed a suspect at a motel on the city’s far West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Motel 6 in...
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KSAT 12
Woman says she caught man inappropriately touching himself at San Antonio park
SAN ANTONIO – What was supposed to be a fun, relaxing day at McAllister Park took a disturbing turn for Marissa Rijos and her partner. Rijos regularly records dance videos and on Wed., January 17th, her video captured way more than she wanted to see. “To the ground, like...
Shooting at Whataburger parking lot leaves police still searching for suspect, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in a Whataburger parking lot on the far south side Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred near Poteet Jourdanton and Loop 410 around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect shot through the...
San Antonio authorizes eminent domain to take Alamo Plaza bar property
The council hopes the move encourages 'reasonable' negotiations.
KTSA
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting on San Antonio’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 20’s. It happened just before 7 P.M. Sunday in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Officers say they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot...
