KTSA

Several puppies die in fire near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the exact cause of a fire that claimed the lives of several puppies Wednesday night. KSAT-12 is reporting that the fire broke out in a second floor apartment in the 500 block of Summit Avenue just after 8:30 P.M. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

