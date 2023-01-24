Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Mountain Dew HOT SAUCE Is a Thing Now and We Have Questions
Here at Disney Food Blog, it should come as no surprise that we’ve tried a LOT of interesting food. Sure, Disney is full of regular theme park food like chicken tenders, corn dog nuggets, and plastic cheese (of course!), but we’ve tried some pretty unique snacks in the parks. Recently we heard about a new spicy food creation and even we were taken by surprise!
Oreo Launches the 'Most Oreo Oreo' Ever With New, Limited-Edition Flavor
We have a feeling we're going to need this to become a permanent offering.
Comments / 0