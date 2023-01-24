ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
TheDailyBeast

Put Down the Beer: Alcohol Flush May Be a Deadly Sign

If you’re East or Southeast Asian, you’re probably very familiar with the alcohol flushing response—otherwise known as the “Asian glow.” After one or two drinks, your face and body grows redder than a sun-dried tomato, and people start asking you if you somehow got sunburned at the bar or party that night.The flushing response is the result of a genetic quirk. More specifically, it’s an inherited deficiency with an enzyme dubbed aldehyde deydrogenase 2 (ALDH2). This genetic variant itself is called ALDH2*2 and affects roughly 8 percent of the world population.While the glow is often just an embarrassing thing that...
game-news24.com

Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January

Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Android Police

Leaked photos show how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like in stores

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re less than two weeks away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, marking the arrivals of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. In line with previous Samsung smartphone releases, there are barely any secrets left about the new flagships in terms of their hardware at this point, while leaks have also given us an excellent idea about the cases/covers that may be sold alongside the Galaxy S23 trio. We’re now being treated to yet another leak pertaining to Samsung’s upcoming high-end phones, this time from Nicaragua, where a retailer has supposedly received inventory of the Galaxy S23 Ultra well ahead of the device’s official unveiling.
24/7 Wall St.

Did Netflix Break Amazon?

Netflix crushed expectations for the number of subscribers it added in the fourth quarter. Where did these subscribers come from?
Digital Trends

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer

Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Digital Trends

Apple Studio Display just got an unprecedented price cut

We don’t often see major discounts on top-of-the-line Apple products, so imagine our surprise when Amazon released this Apple Studio Display deal today. The unique desktop monitor is down to only $1,300 from its usual $1,599. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s nearly $300 off a premiere Apple product. Monitor deals like this are rare, so grab it before Amazon raises the price again. If you’re not completely sold, let us explain why you need one for your setup.
Digital Trends

Season: A Letter to the Future review: an unforgettable meditation on memory

“SEASON: a letter to the future is an unforgettable road trip adventure that invites players to soak in its serene world.”. I imagine that I’ll never forget the first time I rode my bicycle in Season: A Letter to the Future (stylized as SEASON: A letter to the future by developer Scavengers Studio). Shortly into my first journey outside the walls of my secluded village, I find a bright pink bike beckoning me to ride it. I gingerly walk it through the town’s gates and then hop onto it and take off. I’m suddenly gliding down a hillside like a bird on the wind, soaking in the picturesque landscape outside of my hometown for the first time.
Daily Beast

Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront Is an International Shopping Excursion Without the Airfare

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Amazon has been going hard on curated collections organized by dedicated landing pages to make it easier to navigate the breadth of its product offerings. Hot off the success of the Japan Store, where all things Japanese can be shopped–even those elusive Kit Kat flavors, is the Made In Italy store. After spending weeks in Genova with friends, I’ll forever love the country and its stylish products (the motorcycles, too–but those are not available on Amazon).
Digital Trends

Twitter will soon be a bit less irritating for many people

With or without Elon Musk at the helm, Twitter can’t seem to decide what it wants to do with its algorithmic timeline, currently branded as “for you,” which shows tweets it thinks you’ll like, whether or not you follow the tweeter. For years it’s been messing...

