Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Garmin adds FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch
While smartwatch makers like Apple and Samsung are delving into rugged fitness, Garmin is shoring up its advanced health features. Today, the company announced that it’s adding FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The EKG app will allow Venu 2 Plus owners to record a 30-second electrocardiogram...
First Garmin watch gets long-requested AFib detection, with more to follow
Garmin may be the best fitness watch brand for serious athletes, but the new ECG app could help it do better for health tracking, too.
Your 2023 Guide to Smartwatches
Smartwatches are becoming commonplace, and as such, there are countless smartwatches available for you to choose from. Between Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and Samsung alone there are almost too many options. Truth be told, Apple isn’t the only company with a smartwatch that’s worth considering, especially as it’s the turn of...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
AOL Corp
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 8 while it's at its lowest price to date
SAVE $109: As of Jan. 19, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) is marked down to $390 instead of $499 at Walmart. That's 22% in savings and a new all-time low price. Just a wee four months old, the Apple Watch Series 8 has already been through...
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Apple Insider
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
electrek.co
Tesla releases new software update with Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode lighting
Tesla has started to release a new software update to its fleet of customer vehicles with two new features: Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode Lighting. The automaker writes in the release notes of the new 2023.2.0.5 software update about the new Auto Steering Wheel Heat feature:. Set your...
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer
Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Digital Trends
Bowers & Wilkins’ wireless earbuds get better battery life and longer range
Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has released new versions of its two models of noise-canceling earbuds: the Pi5 S2 ($299) and Pi7 S2 ($399). They’re available starting January 25 and feature small but welcome improvements to their predecessors, the PI5 and PI7, which launched in 2021. The company says both new models have improved battery life and better Bluetooth connectivity.
Digital Trends
This Apple leaker just revealed tons of changes for iOS 17 and iPhone 15
Apple is expected to release iOS 17 later this year — and we now have a better idea of what it’ll look like. A new leak reveals the company plans major changes to its Music and Home apps, as well as the inclusion of a new app for its rumored headset.
Phone Arena
Show mom (or dad) you care with discounted Galaxy Watch 5
Even though smartwatches are trendy among the young gym-going demographic, I think people who could benefit from them the most are aging relatives and if you want to get one for your parents or grandparents, Samsung's feature-packed Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale. We see stories of smartwatches saving people's...
Digital Trends
Forget the Surface Laptop 5: Surface Laptop 4 is $150 off today
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is out now, but if you’re searching for a bargain, the previous generation is where it’s at. Best Buy currently has the Surface Laptop 4 on sale for $750 after a $150 discount. If you’re fine with your computer not being the shiniest new toy on the block, the Surface Laptop 4 will serve you fine. Here’s why it’s still worth your money.
Digital Trends
Apple Studio Display just got an unprecedented price cut
We don’t often see major discounts on top-of-the-line Apple products, so imagine our surprise when Amazon released this Apple Studio Display deal today. The unique desktop monitor is down to only $1,300 from its usual $1,599. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s nearly $300 off a premiere Apple product. Monitor deals like this are rare, so grab it before Amazon raises the price again. If you’re not completely sold, let us explain why you need one for your setup.
Phone Arena
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
Digital Trends
How to get Apple’s Black History Month 2023 wallpapers for your iPhone and Apple Watch
Apple has introduced culturally appropriate new wallpapers and watch faces for the iPhone and Apple Watch as part of its commemoration of Black History Month. The company calls this its "Unity Mosaic," and both have arrived with iOS 16.3's release. A new Black Unity Sport Loop band is also available for Apple Watch owners who want to really complete the look.
CBS News
Prime Members get free Grubhub+ for a year, and there's an amazing 20% off welcome offer
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been on the fence about signing up for an Amazon Prime subscription, the e-commerce retailer's latest offer might...
Phone Arena
Samsung's popular Galaxy Buds 2 are now less than $100 on Amazon!
Samsung's Galaxy Buds models have been seeing some really awesome deals lately on Amazon, with the two most recent examples being the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live. Now the Galaxy Buds 2 also join the discounts party, with a price cut of 34% on Amazon, which amounts to about $50! Keep in mind, though, that this discount is for the Graphite and White color options.
Comments / 0