D Gurl
2d ago
are people paying to attend this rally? is she getting paid to speak? why would anyone wanna listen to her whine about why she didn't win? poor sKari, needs to feed her ego...suckas!
NJ2AZ
2d ago
Trump's best idea went over his own head. Trump's University of Denial. His best students include MTG, Keri Lake and others. Learn now to lie with confidence and more.
J.R.
2d ago
Kari Lake still trying to remain relevant... Can't wait for her to head down the road like Sarah Palin went... Bye Felicia!
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake’s campaign may be over, but the grift goes on
Opinion: Ever wonder why Kari Lake won’t just concede and go away? Turns out election denial is a lucrative business. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during an Arizona Republican election night gathering at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022. It’s been nearly three months now...
Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs stands by her decision to continue transporting illegal migrants out of the state
Arizona's new Governor Katie Hobbs has taken a stand against the current practice of transporting migrants to Democratic-run cities, instead emphasizing the need to use taxpayer resources efficiently and responsibly.
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
Kari Lake Claims New Evidence of Arizona Voter Fraud Found: 'Wow'
In December, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson rejected Lake's claims of electoral misconduct.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’
PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office. Mayes on Thursday called a number of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuits, including the one challenging President...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Kari Lake Claims Discovery of 200k Failed Votes in Arizona: 'This is Huge'
Trump ally Lake is continuing to insist her defeat in Arizona was the result of election rigging or malfeasance.
statepress.com
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins
After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
Republican election bills based on conspiracy theories, political grudges, advance
Fueled by election conspiracy theories and axes to grind against political opponents, Republican legislators gave initial approval to a slate of bills on Wednesday that served as veiled rebukes against the 2022 midterm elections and the officials who oversaw them. Democrats and Republicans clashed over the insinuation that Gov. Katie Hobbs, who served as Secretary […] The post Republican election bills based on conspiracy theories, political grudges, advance appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area clinic says Arizona's proposed 'mushroom bill' could be a game-changer
The bill, known as House Bill 2486, would not legalize psychedelic mushrooms, Rather, it would allow a research advisory council to be set up to study the drug's impacts, thus allowing clinical trials to be conducted to evaluate the effects on mushrooms of various ailments. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with a local clinic on how that could change medicine.
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to form 12-person prison oversight commission
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing a commission overseeing the state’s prison system. The commission will be comprised of 12 members and is designed to ensure both prisoners and prison workers receive safe and humane treatment in Arizona’s correctional facilities.
Resolution would make passing constitutional amendments more difficult
A GOP lawmaker wants voters to amend the Arizona Constitution to make it harder for voters in the Grand Canyon State to ever amend the Constitution again, an idea that critics say would erode Arizonans’ rights to direct democracy. The resolution would ask voters to increase the approval rate needed to pass constitutional amendments to […] The post Resolution would make passing constitutional amendments more difficult appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land. Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships. “I have full...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona
Arizona has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states. T.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
knau.org
Earth Notes: Arizona Bison
Bison are among the most emblematic animals of the American West. Many Indigenous peoples relied on them for survival. Some, such as the Zuni, have oral histories of hunting them and performing a Buffalo Dance ceremony. Bison are known primarily as Plains animals, but historically they did extend into the...
