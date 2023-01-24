Four people have been charged in the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who authorities say was assaulted, then left in an Baton Rouge sub-division near where she was then struck and killed by a motor vehicle. The school's president identified the victim as sophomore Madison Brooks.Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old whose name was withheld because he is a juvenile, were charged with third-degree rape, according to court documents. Under Louisiana law, the charge generally involves a victim who is "incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO