Messy MessyMessy ☹️ just an accumulation of extremely bad choices☹️ and that uncle is the worst type of influencer to sit there 10 years older than ALL of them and yet did absolutely nothing responsible☹️
Sorry for the family of this young lady. But this is a very teachable moment here for young women and men also but Ladies for sure. Never and I mean NEVER GO TO A BAR ALONE .ALWAYS GO AS A GROUP. AND NEVER LEAVE WITH SOMEONE THAT YOU JUST MEET. More learning. If you go to an establishment with friends never and again NEVER LET THEM LEAVE WITH SOMEONE YOU DON'T KNOW OR THEY DON'T KNOW PERSONALLY. Young men also don't stand by and let things like this happen. This is a wild world that we live in nowadays. Human trafficking is at a an all time high and the Baton Rouge area is a hot spot. The I12 is the number one highway for human trafficking so please be safe. Parents PLEASE TALK TO YOUR KIDS even if they are young adults. People think it can't happen to them until it does or someone they know. Have a bless day and prayers for the family
only 1 male was of legal age to drink. The club/bar will have to answer the question of serving under age kids alcohol. she was only 19 and should have not been allowed as well. I wouldn't be surprised if the bartender who served her as well as the guys is charged . The bar is where the accountability starts. Had they not served all the underage kids would we be reading this article?🤔
