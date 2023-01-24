ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominations

By Julia MacCary
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET, the presentation will take place at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and stream live on Oscar.com and Oscar.org as well as the Academy’s Twitter , Facebook and YouTube . The nominations will also air on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “ABC News Live.”

Top contenders for best picture, according to Variety’s Awards Circuit, include “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “ Elvis ,” “ Everything Everywhere All at Once ,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” After two women won best director two years in a row, Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao, “ Aftersun ” director Charlotte Wells might be the only woman nominated. Several strong contenders such as Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King,” Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” and Maria Schrader’s “She Said” were shut out of the Golden Globes and Directors Guild of America (DGA).

Ahmed won the Oscar for best live action short film in 2022 for “The Long Goodbye,” where he was the co-writer, producer and star. Ahmed’s portfolio also includes “Sound of Metal,” “Nightcrawler,” “The Night Of” and the upcoming sci-fi romance “Fingernails.” Williams starred in and executively produced the sci-fi horror film “M3GAN,” which is already slated for a sequel . She is also known for her work in “Girls” and “Get Out.”

The 95th Oscars will take place Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with host Jimmy Kimmel. This will be Kimmel’s third time hosting, having hosted the Oscars in both 2017 and 2018. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment are serving as executive producers and showrunners, with Weiss also directing the show for the eighth consecutive year. The awards can be watched live on ABC and televised in over 200 territories worldwide.

GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
GoldDerby

Oscar nominations predictions: Our official odds in all 23 categories

The 95th Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023 at 5:30 am PT. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will reveal the Oscar nominees as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. But who will make the cut? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 23 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold...
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
E! News

The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the...
Consequence

Oscar Nominations 2023: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Nope to Tom Cruise to RRR

The reason to tune in every Oscar nominations morning isn’t to enjoy the presenters fumbling their way through a long list of names (though a highlight of Tuesday’s announcement was the delightful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams getting the giggles over Animated Short Film nominee My Year of Dicks). No, the reason to get excited is to see what kind of curveballs the Academy Awards have thrown into this year’s awards season, from overlooking great dramatic achievements to recognizing artists who we thought might have gone ignored.
Variety

Dave Chappelle Confronts Anti-Trans Backlash, Says Protesters Threw Eggs at His Fans

Dave Chappelle released the second episode of his “The Midnight Miracle” podcast with co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey and confronted the backlash that has surrounded him for years regarding jokes that many perceive as being anti-trans. Last July, Minneapolis’ First Avenue club cancelled a Chappelle comedy show due to the backlash. The venue apologized to the community for booking Chappelle and vowed to keep the club a “safe space.” “I guess apparently they had made a pledge to the public at large that they would make their club a safe space for all people, and that they would ban...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KXAN

A nod at 90, a 42-year gap and more Oscar nomination numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A descending look at the numbers behind Tuesday’s nominations for the 95th Academy Awards. 90: Age of John Williams, nominated for best original score for “The Fabelmans.”. The composer’s latest nomination makes him the oldest person ever to be nominated for a competitive...
