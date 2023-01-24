ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Bill introduced to allow Safe Haven boxes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill introduced in the Kansas House would allow parents to surrender newborns in Safe Haven baby boxes. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight introduced a bill in the Kansas House that would expand the legal surrender of a baby to include infant refuge bassinets - or Safe Haven boxes.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying. A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend

Testing the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher for Does It Work Wednesday. Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Open house held for new Caldwell hospital. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST. The opening of...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations. The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Bryce Introduces Bill to Display "In God We Trust"

Kansas House District 11 Representative Ron Bryce is introducing a bill to require public schools to display the national motto in classrooms. This is Bryce's first bill since taking office earlier this year, and he says passing down American values is important to him. If passed, Bryce says the program...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
EL DORADO, KS
WIBW

Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports

KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether homeschooled and virtual-learning students should be allowed to participate in KSHSAA-regulated athletic activities. Opponents of the bill say it undermines the academic side of things. Those in favor want a fair chance for their child to experience a chance at normalcy with extracurricular activities.
KANSAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings

The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
WICHITA, KS

