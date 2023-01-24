Read full article on original website
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Students, parents rally at the Kansas Statehouse to voice desire to choose their school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From January 22 to January 28, it is National School Choice Week. In honor of the national week, many young students and parents rallied at the statehouse Wednesday morning to fight for the option to choose the school they wish to attend. The group believes they...
Bill introduced to allow Safe Haven boxes in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill introduced in the Kansas House would allow parents to surrender newborns in Safe Haven baby boxes. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight introduced a bill in the Kansas House that would expand the legal surrender of a baby to include infant refuge bassinets - or Safe Haven boxes.
Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying. A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.
Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders
The Kansas House is asked to grant judges authority to issue two- to five-year protection from abuse orders rather than operate an annual renewal process. The post Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Testing the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher for Does It Work Wednesday. Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Open house held for new Caldwell hospital. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST. The opening of...
$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations. The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.
Bryce Introduces Bill to Display "In God We Trust"
Kansas House District 11 Representative Ron Bryce is introducing a bill to require public schools to display the national motto in classrooms. This is Bryce's first bill since taking office earlier this year, and he says passing down American values is important to him. If passed, Bryce says the program...
Hearing set for bill to authorize cease and desist for unlicensed body artists
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a new bill that would authorize cease and desist orders to be sent out to all tattoo artists and piercers that are not licensed in Kansas. The Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development will host a hearing...
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports
KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether homeschooled and virtual-learning students should be allowed to participate in KSHSAA-regulated athletic activities. Opponents of the bill say it undermines the academic side of things. Those in favor want a fair chance for their child to experience a chance at normalcy with extracurricular activities.
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings
The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
'I've never actually seen this happen': Kansans raising concerns over LiEAP funds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Some Kansans are seeing their utility bills jump this month, 5, 6 even 7 times the amount they usually pay. And it's happening to those who can least afford to pay their bills. They asked us what was going on. So KAKE News Investigates dug up...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Kansas #18 for warmest winter thermostat temperature. What is yours set at?
Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today's Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.
