Glendale, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

PHOENIX - One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened. A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One hospitalized after serious wreck closes Thunderbird Road in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic was impacted on a stretch of Thunderbird Road in Peoria Thursday morning as detectives worked a serious crash. According to Peoria police, a two-vehicle crash happened on Thunderbird Road near 91st Avenue. Photos shared by crews on the scene showed crime scene tape blocking traffic in all four directions at the intersection. Eastbound and Westbound traffic was closed along Thunderbird between Loop 101 and 91st Avenue. No specific details surrounding the crash have been released, but Peoria police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

4 hospitalized after late-night crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people were hospitalized after a car crash late Tuesday night on a busy stretch of Camelback Road in Glendale. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Glendale Sgt. Randy Stewart, the crash resulted from one car hitting another, causing a chain reaction crash that ended with five vehicles being hit. One person suffered serious injuries, while three others were hospitalized with less-severe injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Truck dumps load of gravel on I-17 in north Phoenix, causing delays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 in north Phoenix returned to normal on Thursday afternoon, hours after a crash caused a dump truck to spill gravel on the freeway. According to the Department of Public Safety, it appears a semi-truck driver heading south may have hit a red pickup truck near Deer Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. The semi-truck rolled and spilled a large amount of gravel, forcing the closure of all but one lane. There weren’t any serious injuries, but it created a huge backup for drivers trying to get into the Valley. DPS said there was a second crash involving four vehicles in the backup, but no one was seriously hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Goodyear police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run

On Jan. 16, Goodyear police made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash. Joy Joyner, of Phoenix, was taken into custody without incident and has been booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision. At about 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Goodyear...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after three-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday evening. Police arrived near 48th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue, and found one man trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to get the man out, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley

PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

