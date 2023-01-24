Chelsea report: FOUR targets lined up, including Everton duo

Chelsea are heading towards a frenzied end to the January transfer window as they reportedly look to complete deals for four players including Everton’s Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana.

The Stamford Bridge club have been splashing the cash since their new ownership group took charge last summer, spending almost £500 million in that time.

However, they still aren’t done and want to land a new right-back and midfielder before the window closes, according to The Telegraph .

James' injury has left Chelsea searching for a new right-back (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

With Reece James out injured, the defence needs reinforcements and Lyon teenager Malo Gusto has been the subject of a bid, which has been rejected.

Chelsea will come back with a new proposal, though, while they are also looking at a pair of Everton players.

The Toffees sacked manager Frank Lampard on Monday after a defeat to West Ham left them second-bottom in the Premier League.

Their domestic rivals could look to take advantage of the situation by making moves for Gordon, who they made a bid for last summer, and Onana this month.

Belgium international Onana is a target for Chelsea (Image credit: Michael Bulder/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Chelsea could face competition from Newcastle for Gordon, while Everton won’t get Onana go without a fight despite needing to raise some cash.

The Blues could try to tempt them with an offer that would allow the midfielder to stay at Goodison Park on loan until the summer.

Meanwhile, there's still interest from Stamford Bridge in Benfica’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and both could be the subject of new bids in the coming week.

