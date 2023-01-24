Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report

Liverpool are going to sell talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah to fund a full-scale rebuild, with Fenway Sports Group continuing the sell-to-buy policy that has taken the Reds to the top of the game.

That's according to one outlandish report that suggests that in a bid to repair the squad, Anfield's Egyptian King will be sacrificed. Salah only signed a new Liverpool last summer, putting speculation to bed to commit his future while Sadio Mané was sold to Bayern Munich.

With the Merseysiders languishing in midtable and plenty of the underperforming squad coming under criticism from fans, however, the club need to perform surgery in order to return to the level that they have competed at in recent seasons.

John W. Henry meets with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2022 Champions League final in Madrid (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Despite ownership FSG putting the club up for sale and reportedly being in talks with Qatari groups over the sale of Liverpool , Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb claims that Salah could be offloaded to Paris Saint-Germain for around £70m, with the proceeds of the sale going back into the playing squad.

FSG have run the Reds with a strict policy of selling stars in order to rebuild over the years, with Philippe Coutinho's nine-figure sale to Barcelona being the most obvious example. With the funds received, Liverpool bought Virgil van Dijk.

With the American owners in talks over selling their asset, however, it would seem extremely unlikely that Salah would be up for sale in the slightest.

The 30-year-old is not only a fan favourite but the most reliable of the Merseysiders' misfiring frontline and one of the biggest stars in the Arab world. To get rid of Salah before super-rich Middle Eastern owners take over the club would seem nonsensical – so any report linking him with moves away from the club should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt.

Mohamed Salah is still perhaps Liverpool's best player: could they really afford to lose him? (Image credit: BSR Agency / Getty Images)

Liverpool have just bought in Cody Gakpo from PSV, with Darwin Nunez having joined in the summer. It appears that the midfield is where Jurgen Klopp will look to strengthen most in the immediate future.

Salah is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt .

