A temporary lane remains open on U.S. Highway 101 12 miles south of Port Orford, on the south Oregon coast. Public Affairs Specialist Matt Noble of the Oregon Department of Transportation told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it will be a few weeks before a second temporary lane made from rock and gravel is constructed in the slide area. Noble said crews will pave the surface of both temporary lanes eventually, when the weather settles down a bit and engineers are sure that the slide won’t move any more. He said that will most likely happen closer to the start of spring.

PORT ORFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO