Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
kqennewsradio.com
TEMPORARY LANE REMAINS OPEN ON HIGHWAY 101 AT SLIDE AREA
A temporary lane remains open on U.S. Highway 101 12 miles south of Port Orford, on the south Oregon coast. Public Affairs Specialist Matt Noble of the Oregon Department of Transportation told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it will be a few weeks before a second temporary lane made from rock and gravel is constructed in the slide area. Noble said crews will pave the surface of both temporary lanes eventually, when the weather settles down a bit and engineers are sure that the slide won’t move any more. He said that will most likely happen closer to the start of spring.
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
KCBY
Empire Fishing Pier repairs to begin Wednesday
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Billeter Marine to repair the Empire Fishing Pier, the City said in a news release this week. Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, January 25, with an estimated completion date of Tuesday, February 28. "Please use...
Keeper sturgeon fishing will close in the Columbia River Gorge
Sturgeon retention fishing will close Wednesday evening above The Dalles Dam and Sunday evening above John Day. Oregon and Washington biologists met by phone Tuesday and decided there weren’t enough fish remaining in the Bonneville Reservoir quota to allow another day of retention fishing. Catch-and-release fishing remains open in...
kpic
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch
As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
kpic
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
kpic
Highway 101 landslide repairs to resume in spring
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it's on track to have a second lane of traffic open in the coming weeks on Highway 101 where a landslide shut off access to motorists for several days. Matt Noble, communications manager for ODOT, says 200 yards...
kqennewsradio.com
WARMING CENTER CLOSED EARLY
The Roseburg Warming Center has been closed sooner than planned, due to plumbing and volunteer issues. A City of Roseburg release said by mid-afternoon Monday, a plumber had determined that the plumbing system had been clogged by non-flushable wipes. By then, the decision to close for Monday and Tuesday night had already been made and announced to potential guests. A lack of experienced volunteers also contributed to the early closing, according to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
traveloregon.com
Crab, Concerts and Crafts in Coos Bay
Coos Bay, North Bend & Charleston are where the land meets the bay and the sea, opening up an abundance of possibilities for your next journey. Come explore our urban conveniences surrounded by nature’s majesty. The Coos Bay area is famous for wild dunes, miles of windswept beaches, and...
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 1.26.23
Umpqua Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Wayne Patterson talks about Wednesday night’s Pitch Night event at Backside Brewing Company. Click here to download for later listening: 830 1 26 23.
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE DAMAGED IN HIGHWAY CRASH TUESDAY
A vehicle was damaged in a highway crash, early Tuesday morning. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. a male driver was westbound, about 2 and a half miles east of Elkton, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and struck the embankment. Fatigue is the suspected cause of the wreck.
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
