Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Rain Increasing in Coverage and Intensity Tonight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Showers are gradually trickling into our area this evening. At the moment the rain is light but it will get a little heavier as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures have been hovering in the low to mid 50s this afternoon and with clouds and rain the drop off tonight will be minimal -- morning lows will dip into the upper 40s.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Clouds are back, rain returns to North Georgia Sunday!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The sun has set on a pleasant Saturday afternoon. However, first alert... widespread rain, gradually, builds into Metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon and evening. You’ll want a jacket if you plan on being out-and-about after sunset. The forecast remains dry through the overnight hours, despite...
WSLS
Sunday’s round of rain kicks off active weather pattern in our region
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with nice weather as mostly sunny skies aided a warm-up into the 50s by afternoon. The pattern takes a turn for our Sunday as a slow-moving front to the west has sparked a large batch of rain. We expect the clouds and...
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
kjluradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Heavy rain moving into metro Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect to see heavy rain make its way in during the early morning hours Wednesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says you can expect heavy rain as day breaks and you get your morning started. [DOWNLOAD:...
Heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta area, wind advisory in effect
ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect heavy rain to make its way through during Wednesday’s early morning hours. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect heavy rain as the day breaks and you start your morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
Power outages in Big Bend, south GA
Here are the latest number of customers affected by power outages across South Georgia and Florida's Big Bend associated with severe weather on Wednesday.
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel
Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Several metro Atlanta businesses close early for safety. Updated: 11 hours ago. There is a level of...
CNY school closings: Early dismissals, closings started. Will there be more? (Wednesday Jan. 25)
Some Central New York schools have already announced closings or plans to dismiss students early due to the winter storm warning. The National Weather Service forecasts sleet, freezing rain, rain and snow, heavy at times Wednesday. That means the list of closings and delays is likely to grow today, so check back as we continue to update it all for you.
Comments / 0