East Point, GA

Restaurant Report Card: Athens Kouzzina fails with 58; Yeero Village earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County health inspector uncovered critical health violations at a popular restaurant inside Sugarloaf Mills this week. Athens Kouzzina on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance inside the ice machine. Plus, raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables and salad, yellow rice, and spaghetti noodles were at unsafe temperatures.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Extra safety precautions made ahead of Decatur’s Lunar New Year celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Extra safety precautions are being taken in Decatur ahead of the Lunar New Year Festival this weekend. Weonhee Shin is looking forward to another successful year as she and other organizers prepare to welcome hundreds of people to Legacy Park for the Pan-Asian celebration. The one-day festival showcases the diverse ways countries in Asia celebrate the new year.
DECATUR, GA
Warming centers open in DeKalb County due to freezing weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Warming centers in DeKalb County will open Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 p.m., according to city officials. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check. For...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger grand opening expected to impact traffic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area. The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart location in Vine City closed due to a fire back in December and only one word can describe what the past month has been like for people who relied on the location, inconvenience. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week

The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Jodian Marie

Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social

ATLANTA, GA
Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
ATLANTA, GA
1 person shot overnight on Maryland Drive in DeKalb County

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville. DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. No information about a gunman has...
DORAVILLE, GA
Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA

