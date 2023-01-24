Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Athens Kouzzina fails with 58; Yeero Village earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County health inspector uncovered critical health violations at a popular restaurant inside Sugarloaf Mills this week. Athens Kouzzina on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance inside the ice machine. Plus, raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables and salad, yellow rice, and spaghetti noodles were at unsafe temperatures.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Extra safety precautions made ahead of Decatur’s Lunar New Year celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Extra safety precautions are being taken in Decatur ahead of the Lunar New Year Festival this weekend. Weonhee Shin is looking forward to another successful year as she and other organizers prepare to welcome hundreds of people to Legacy Park for the Pan-Asian celebration. The one-day festival showcases the diverse ways countries in Asia celebrate the new year.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA’s new CEO says current expansion project list may not be financially feasible
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA’S CEO, citing money troubles, says the agency is re-evaluating its expansion projects. The idea of changing project priorities or timelines is not sitting well with both city lawmakers or taxpayers. Matthew Garbett, a public transportation advocate and co-founder of the non-profit...
Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair
Zoo Atlanta is hosting a job fair Thur., Feb. 9. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conservation Action Resource Center. The post Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Warming centers open in DeKalb County due to freezing weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Warming centers in DeKalb County will open Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 p.m., according to city officials. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check. For...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Proposed affordable housing web portal for metro Atlanta passes important hurdle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding an affordable place to live in Atlanta isn’t easy, but now a simple solution could make a world of difference for a lot of families. A city council member wants to launch a new website that lists all the options. Councilmember Michael...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta entrepreneurs Juan Farmer and Brittney Mabry detail Sea Salt restaurant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta area entrepreneurs Juan Farmer and Brittney Mabry spoke to Atlanta News First about their newest Howell Mill location of the vibrant Sea Salt restaurant. Founded in 2021, the original location is in the heart of the Virginia Highlands and the newest location is...
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents
A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger grand opening expected to impact traffic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area. The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart location in Vine City closed due to a fire back in December and only one word can describe what the past month has been like for people who relied on the location, inconvenience. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the...
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social
Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 person shot overnight on Maryland Drive in DeKalb County
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville. DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. No information about a gunman has...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
Krispy Kreme to construct new shop at twice-burned Midtown location
After two fires, a temporary pop-up shop and a hopeful plea from one of its owners, Shaquille O’Neal, the beloved Krispy...
