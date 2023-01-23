Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Search Continues in Virginia and Tennessee for Jail Escapees
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. On...
US News and World Report
Cops Hunt Oregon Torture Suspect Jailed in Vegas Kidnap Case
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
Comments / 0