Redford Charter Township, MI

Redford Twp. gas station clerk facing murder charges after fatally shooting customer, police say

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - An 18-year-old gas station clerk in Redford has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed a man inside the business on Friday.

Russell Tyshaun Briggs Jr., 18, was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm on Monday in Redford's 17th District Court, officials said.

On Friday, Jan. 20, authorities said Redford Township police responded to a Marathon station on Telegraph near I-96 around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities clarified that officers had two clerks who were working at the gas station in custody -- it is unclear if the second clerk will be charged.

A judge ordered Briggs held without bond. He is due back is court on Jan. 31.

If convicted on the murder charge, he faces up to life in prison.

