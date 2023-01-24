ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chelseaupdate.com

Jan. 31: Western Washtenaw County Service Center Input Session in Chelsea

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Roy Atkinson for the information in this story.) Everyone is invited to attend the county’s Western Washtenaw service center public input session on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Chelsea City Council chambers inside the police station at 305 S. Main St.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Feb. 4: Grand Opening of ‘The Fourth Grade Project’ at Chelsea District LIbrary

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) In the past decade, acclaimed artist Judy Gelles interviewed and photographed more than 300 fourth grade students from a wide range of economic and cultural backgrounds in China, England, India, Israel, Italy, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, South Africa, Dubai, South Korea, and multiple areas of the United States.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Feb. 8: Malorie Evans to Speak to the Chelsea Evening Primrose Garden Club

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jodi Smolek for the information in this story.) The Evening Primrose Garden Club is pleased to welcome Malorie Evans, owner of Honeybaby Homestead, as our Feb. 8 program speaker. She grows a variety of flowers on her rural homestead in Manchester with a cut-flower yard revolving around an 1863 farmhouse.
CHELSEA, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate

JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
JACKSON, MI
whmi.com

Conely Takes Issue With BEA Office At Brighton High School

It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.
BRIGHTON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Board of Education Commends Brad Bush; Needs Bus Drivers

Chelsea Superintendent of Schools Mike Kapolka recognized Brad Bush, who was attending his last school board meeting on Jan. 23, as he begins a new position as assistant director for the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA). During his 26 years with CSD, Bush has served as a teacher, coach,...
CHELSEA, MI
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
MLive

Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories expanded; now include Ann Arbor, Oakland County, the Thumb

The Wednesday morning coverage of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories show a slight expansion of meaningful snowfall into the southern half of Lower Michigan. Before we get started with where the official warnings and advisories are located, I want to warn you that snowfall forecasts are now going down an inch in the data I have as of 7:30 a.m. So the warning and advisory areas are warranted but will likely be on the low end of the criteria for a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

New trade school to open in Westland

A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
WESTLAND, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America

Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy