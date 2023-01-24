It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO