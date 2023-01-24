Read full article on original website
chelseaupdate.com
Jan. 31: Western Washtenaw County Service Center Input Session in Chelsea
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Roy Atkinson for the information in this story.) Everyone is invited to attend the county’s Western Washtenaw service center public input session on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Chelsea City Council chambers inside the police station at 305 S. Main St.
chelseaupdate.com
Feb. 4: Grand Opening of ‘The Fourth Grade Project’ at Chelsea District LIbrary
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) In the past decade, acclaimed artist Judy Gelles interviewed and photographed more than 300 fourth grade students from a wide range of economic and cultural backgrounds in China, England, India, Israel, Italy, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, South Africa, Dubai, South Korea, and multiple areas of the United States.
chelseaupdate.com
Feb. 8: Malorie Evans to Speak to the Chelsea Evening Primrose Garden Club
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jodi Smolek for the information in this story.) The Evening Primrose Garden Club is pleased to welcome Malorie Evans, owner of Honeybaby Homestead, as our Feb. 8 program speaker. She grows a variety of flowers on her rural homestead in Manchester with a cut-flower yard revolving around an 1863 farmhouse.
Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate
JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
whmi.com
Conely Takes Issue With BEA Office At Brighton High School
It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Board of Education Commends Brad Bush; Needs Bus Drivers
Chelsea Superintendent of Schools Mike Kapolka recognized Brad Bush, who was attending his last school board meeting on Jan. 23, as he begins a new position as assistant director for the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA). During his 26 years with CSD, Bush has served as a teacher, coach,...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools closed on Thursday due to poor road conditions following snowstorm
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools announced early Thursday morning it will be closed for another day following a winter storm. In an email to the AAPS community, superintendent Jeanice Swift said dangerous road conditions is the reason the district decided to close. “The closure decision is based...
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
What Does The Pink ‘X’ And Ribbon Mean On Grand Blanc Road Trees?
Driving down Grand Blanc Road over the weekend, I noticed several trees painted with pink "X" markings and wrapped in pink ribbon. It looked too random to be for a cause. Why are trees along Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc Township marked with pink spray paint?. At first, I...
Winter is just beginning in Metro Detroit — Bitter winds and more snow chances on the way
Wednesday’s snow storm is only the beginning, expert warned, with chances of flurries persisting into the weekend and a bigger weather system expected to impact Southeast Michigan on Saturday.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories expanded; now include Ann Arbor, Oakland County, the Thumb
The Wednesday morning coverage of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories show a slight expansion of meaningful snowfall into the southern half of Lower Michigan. Before we get started with where the official warnings and advisories are located, I want to warn you that snowfall forecasts are now going down an inch in the data I have as of 7:30 a.m. So the warning and advisory areas are warranted but will likely be on the low end of the criteria for a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
Detroit News
New trade school to open in Westland
A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
