Controversial creation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation: Who knew what when
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The December 2022 edition of Excelsior, the community newsletter from Kalamazoo Public Schools, was set to go to press when Patti Sholler-Barber raised an urgent concern. Sholler-Barber, then school board president, had heard this particular edition of Excelsior would announce the creation of a new Kalamazoo Public...
Chelsea Board of Education Commends Brad Bush; Needs Bus Drivers
Chelsea Superintendent of Schools Mike Kapolka recognized Brad Bush, who was attending his last school board meeting on Jan. 23, as he begins a new position as assistant director for the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA). During his 26 years with CSD, Bush has served as a teacher, coach,...
Jan. 31: Western Washtenaw County Service Center Input Session in Chelsea
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Roy Atkinson for the information in this story.) Everyone is invited to attend the county’s Western Washtenaw service center public input session on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Chelsea City Council chambers inside the police station at 305 S. Main St.
Feb. 8: Malorie Evans to Speak to the Chelsea Evening Primrose Garden Club
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jodi Smolek for the information in this story.) The Evening Primrose Garden Club is pleased to welcome Malorie Evans, owner of Honeybaby Homestead, as our Feb. 8 program speaker. She grows a variety of flowers on her rural homestead in Manchester with a cut-flower yard revolving around an 1863 farmhouse.
Feb. 4: Grand Opening of ‘The Fourth Grade Project’ at Chelsea District LIbrary
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) In the past decade, acclaimed artist Judy Gelles interviewed and photographed more than 300 fourth grade students from a wide range of economic and cultural backgrounds in China, England, India, Israel, Italy, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, South Africa, Dubai, South Korea, and multiple areas of the United States.
Jackson School Board at odds over superintendent pay, evaluation process
JACKSON, MI - Some Jackson School Board members are unhappy with the extra duty pay Superintendent Jeff Beal continues to make and the evaluation process that led to the most recent raise he received in his recently-renewed contract. JPS board members Kesha Hamilton and Libby Brown have raised issue with...
Feb. 2: Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition Welcome Meeting
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Sinacola for the information in this story.) Are you interested in sharing your interests, knowledge and enthusiasm for living a more environmentally friendly life?. The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) invites you to a welcome meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 pm in...
A WMed administrator involved in a controversy at KPS has left his post
Jack Mosser was the Associate Dean for Development and Alumni Affairs at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker, M.D. School of Medicine. He joined the staff in March 2020. A spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that he left his post in the first week of January. Last year, Mosser fundraised for a...
Feb. 3: Teen Gaming Club at Chelsea District Library
To register for this program or to learn more about upcoming programs at Chelsea District Library, please click here.
More than 100 years later, event returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo native Matthew Miller hopes an idea of his will be a catalyst for bringing people together despite their differences to help build a stronger, more together community. That idea is that through the creation of a community lyceum — a series of panel discussions and...
Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing
Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
People may not realize they're eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit on 2022 returns
Hard to imagine anyone walking away from a few hundred dollars or possibly even $5,000 or more, but plenty of working people lose out each year on a valuable tax credit simply because they don't file a tax return. Many aren't required to file because their incomes are so low that they're...
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
