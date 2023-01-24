Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
HometownLife.com
Former Livonia Churchill AD Marc Hage to be inducted into hall of fame
Marc Hage spent 26 years as Livonia Churchill's athletic director. Now you can see him enter the school's hall of fame. On Tuesday, March 14, Hage will be honored during the school's annual Churchill Athletic Patrons Hall of Fame dinner. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at Italian American Banquet Center, 39200 Five Mile Rd, in Livonia.
chelseaupdate.com
Feb. 3: Teen Gaming Club at Chelsea District Library
To register for this program or to learn more about upcoming programs at Chelsea District Library, please click here.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Board of Education Commends Brad Bush; Needs Bus Drivers
Chelsea Superintendent of Schools Mike Kapolka recognized Brad Bush, who was attending his last school board meeting on Jan. 23, as he begins a new position as assistant director for the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA). During his 26 years with CSD, Bush has served as a teacher, coach,...
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
chelseaupdate.com
Feb. 8: Malorie Evans to Speak to the Chelsea Evening Primrose Garden Club
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jodi Smolek for the information in this story.) The Evening Primrose Garden Club is pleased to welcome Malorie Evans, owner of Honeybaby Homestead, as our Feb. 8 program speaker. She grows a variety of flowers on her rural homestead in Manchester with a cut-flower yard revolving around an 1863 farmhouse.
whmi.com
Conely Takes Issue With BEA Office At Brighton High School
It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.
East Lansing High School on shelter-in-place lockdown order
Officials have confirmed that East Lansing High School is on shelter-in-place lockdown order.
HometownLife.com
South Lake Drive in Novi to close this spring for Lakeshore Park tunnel replacement
More improvements are coming to one of Novi's parks along the shores of Walled Lake. The pedestrian tunnel that connects the beach to the parking lot at Lakeshore Park will be replaced this spring. That work is expected to begin in March and run through the end of May, with city officials hoping it wraps before swimmers begin descending on the beach Memorial Day weekend.
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
fox2detroit.com
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
chelseaupdate.com
Jan. 31: Western Washtenaw County Service Center Input Session in Chelsea
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Roy Atkinson for the information in this story.) Everyone is invited to attend the county’s Western Washtenaw service center public input session on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Chelsea City Council chambers inside the police station at 305 S. Main St.
chelseaupdate.com
Benjamin Yeasting Recognized by Albion College for Environmental Efforts
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Ward Mullens for the information in this story.) Chelsea’s Benjamin Yeasting was recently recognized as a member of Albion College’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment. He is majoring in geological sciences. The Center for Sustainability and the Environment (CSE) empowers students...
clarkstonnews.com
Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize
For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
chelseaupdate.com
Feb. 2: Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition Welcome Meeting
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Sinacola for the information in this story.) Are you interested in sharing your interests, knowledge and enthusiasm for living a more environmentally friendly life?. The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) invites you to a welcome meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 pm in...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to major Michigan tunnel update
The controversial tunnel at the Big House is getting a makeover. Michigan announced that the tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be expanded in the offseason. Austin Meek of The Athletic wrote, “The University of Michigan will remove seats from its football stadium to widen tunnel access to the field on game days” in a report published Monday. The renovation project comes on the heels of several incidents, including an ugly one that occurred last October.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says
As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
Comments / 0