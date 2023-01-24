Spring Lake school board discusses latest district test results

SPRING LAKE — The Board of Education discussed school test results, district finances, and the prospect of fresh, crunchy lettuce at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Natalie Levine, Supervisor of Special Services (student services, curriculum and instruction) for Monmouth County, presented the Board with students’ results from the fall 2022 “Start Strong” assessment. The newly-established state test “provides initial information about the levels of support that students may need upon their return to school,” according to the New Jersey State Department of Education.

The state implemented Start Strong in 2021 to evaluate student learning comprehension from the previous academic year. The test was administered to students grades 4-8 in English and Language Arts, Math, and Science.

Exam results indicate an increased need for additional student support in science. This aligns with the Spring results from the New Jersey Learning Assessment (NJSLA) state exam.

“Students have to know how to read something, make an analysis, and then respond… those skills are important,” said Levine. The data derived from the exam, along with the school’s own fall and winter diagnostic assessments, will better prepare teachers and administrators to “invite [the students] to get extra help.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.