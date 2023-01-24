ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

Spring Lake school board discusses latest district test results

By Christine Walsh
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
SPRING LAKE — The Board of Education discussed school test results, district finances, and the prospect of fresh, crunchy lettuce at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Natalie Levine, Supervisor of Special Services (student services, curriculum and instruction) for Monmouth County, presented the Board with students’ results from the fall 2022 “Start Strong” assessment. The newly-established state test “provides initial information about the levels of support that students may need upon their return to school,” according to the New Jersey State Department of Education.

The state implemented Start Strong in 2021 to evaluate student learning comprehension from the previous academic year. The test was administered to students grades 4-8 in English and Language Arts, Math, and Science.

Exam results indicate an increased need for additional student support in science. This aligns with the Spring results from the New Jersey Learning Assessment (NJSLA) state exam.

“Students have to know how to read something, make an analysis, and then respond… those skills are important,” said Levine. The data derived from the exam, along with the school’s own fall and winter diagnostic assessments, will better prepare teachers and administrators to “invite [the students] to get extra help.”

