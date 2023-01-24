Microsoft Set To Report Earnings Today After Cutting Jobs, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is scheduled to release its earnings results for the latest quarter after the closing bell on Jan. 24, 2023.

Analysts expect Microsoft to post quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $52.97 billion.

Microsoft recently announced plans to strengthen its business in response to macroeconomic pressures that include 10,000 layoffs.

Microsoft shares rose 1% to close at $242.58 on Monday, and added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform on Jan. 23, 2023, and slashed the price target from $270 to $267. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on Jan. 20, 2023, and cut the price target from $305 to $290. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 50%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and lowered the price target from $300 to $280. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 39%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and reduced the price target from $282 to $280. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Cowen & Co. analyst Derrick Wood maintained an Outperform rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and raised the price target from $285 to $280. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 64%.

