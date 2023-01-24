ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Microsoft Set To Report Earnings Today After Cutting Jobs, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4d4g_0kPGTnDo00

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is scheduled to release its earnings results for the latest quarter after the closing bell on Jan. 24, 2023.

Analysts expect Microsoft to post quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $52.97 billion.

Microsoft recently announced plans to strengthen its business in response to macroeconomic pressures that include 10,000 layoffs.

Microsoft shares rose 1% to close at $242.58 on Monday, and added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the

Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform on Jan. 23, 2023, and slashed the price target from $270 to $267. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on Jan. 20, 2023, and cut the price target from $305 to $290. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 50%.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and lowered the price target from $300 to $280. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 39%.
  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and reduced the price target from $282 to $280. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 55%.
  • Cowen & Co. analyst Derrick Wood maintained an Outperform rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and raised the price target from $285 to $280. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Read This Next: Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Variety

Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016

Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees. Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions, about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter,...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Benzinga

FBI Confirms North Korean Group 'Lazarus' Responsible For $100M Harmony Hack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that North Korean cybercrime group "Lazarus Group" is responsible for last year's massive $100 million breach of Harmony Protocol. What Happened: According to a press release by FBI, six months after the initial heist, over $60 million worth of stolen Ethereum ETH/USD...
Benzinga

Canadian Weed Companies Ordered To Stop Selling Certain Cannabis Extracts, Could Cost Them Millions

Canadian cannabis companies have been required to stop selling certain ingestible cannabis products, which could cost the industry millions. Health Canada, the Canadian federal agency for Public Health, deemed that certain products sold by some cannabis companies have been incorrectly labeled as extracts rather than edibles, reported MJBizDaily. A letter...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Microsoft Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Weak Outlook

Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued disappointing guidance. Microsoft reported second-quarter revenue of $52.7 billion, missing a Street estimate of $52.97 billion. Earnings per share were $2.32 in the second quarter, beating a Street estimate of $2.30. The...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy