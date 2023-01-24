Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
game-news24.com
Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week
One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
ComicBook
Fan Favorite Wii Game Coming to Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been confirmed for North America and Europe and will be available this spring! Original story follows below. In 2008, Sting Entertainment released Dokapon Kingdom on Nintendo Wii. Combining RPG and party elements, the game quickly became a fan favorite. Players that missed out on the Wii game will get another chance on Nintendo Switch, as a remastered version titled Dokapon Kingdom: Connect has been revealed. Unlike the Wii version, Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will offer online play, allowing 2-4 players to compete. As of this writing, a release outside of Japan has not been announced, but as Nintendo Everything has pointed out, a rating for the game in Germany was discovered, so it seems likely the game will get a release elsewhere.
digitalspy.com
GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed
GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
game-news24.com
Xbox wants to update the PlayStation 5 release schedule to help save Activision Blizzard purchaseout
There’s one way to release the Last of Us multiplayer game (pic: Sony). Sony could be forced to share its PS5 release schedule in part of Microsoft’s legal fight with the FTC over the Activision buyout. Just when you thought Microsofts attempts to buy Activision Blizzard couldn’t get...
An N64 Classic Is Coming to Switch With Multiplayer, and Gamers Are Freaking Out
Classic-videogame remasters equal big money.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
NME
Bill Gates says the metaverse isn’t “revolutionary” but thinks AI will be
Bill Gates has said that he doesn’t think the metaverse has been “revolutionary” in the way he claims AI will be, and revealed that his code hasn’t been shipped with a Microsoft product since 1985. The Microsoft founder’s comments were made during a Reddit Q&A yesterday...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every game announced for PlayStation VR2’s launch window
The newest virtual reality unit is nearly here, with the release of the PlayStation VR2. The unit is PlayStation’s second venture into the virtual reality world and is set to release on Feb. 22, 2023. You might be a PlayStation fan and are ready to put down the hundreds of dollars needed for the device, but are wondering about the launch lineup. Or you might be waiting to see what games are going to be released, or updated to be compatible with it.
game-news24.com
GoldenEye 007: Xbox Game Pass and Switch Online Release Time
After years of anticipation, the beloved N64 game GoldenEye 007 returned to some modern consoles. Fans are eagerly looking back into this cherished classic. However, when they can start playing GoldenEye, it can be very difficult. The Golden Eye 007 remaster is set to launch in January 27th for Xbox...
game-news24.com
This summer the new Xbox Showcase will be in Los Angeles
After yesterday’s Developer Direct event, an Xbox show has been announced in the summer. While the last of the shows was at E3 2018, Xbox has not mentioned whether the show will be part of the convention. The stand-off show, Bethesdas Starfield, remains in the works. Relevant reading: The...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
game-news24.com
These two World of Warcraft Dragonflight dungeons have just been a bit easier
Now World of Warcrafts is starting to get the next ten minutes ahead of the final update of the content update. The hotfix time-suppression used yesterday in Blizzards forums included a number of bugs, but also the nerfing affix, The Nokhud Offensive, and the Thundering affix. After receiving complaints about...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
IGN
Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Talks About ‘Painful’ Layoffs; Microsoft Downsizing Also Included Teams at AltspaceVR, Mixed Reality, Hololens and More
Microsoft recently underwent some major downsizing, with a layoff that saw the departure of 10,000 employees. Among the many techies that lost their jobs, several of them came from the company's gaming divisions at Xbox. Once the dust settled on the matter, Xbox chief Phil Spencer sent a company-wide email...
IGN
Astroneer - Official Awakening Update Trailer
Astroneer's Awakening update is available today, January 25, on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. In the Awakening story update for the space sandbox adventure game, players are given an urgent mission by a mysterious new character that will take them to the heart of the Sylva System itself. Check out the trailer for this free update which brings a conclusion to Astroneer's story.
Minecraft Legends releasing in April, preorders now available
During the Xbox Developer_Direct show, Mojang Studios revealed PvP details about Minecraft Legends and announced a release date. You can preorder now.
Comments / 0