ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Head, NJ

Bay Head gets $99,900 state grant to help prevent flooding

By Chito Agapito
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcIEf_0kPGTHAg00

BAY HEAD — Bay Head recently received a $99,900 grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for water quality improvement through the use of biochar, which are charcoal-like substances.

According to DEP, the process will help remove sediments, debris and algae worms from Twilight Lake, which overflows during heavy rains, strong winds and high tides.

The grant comes from a $10 million federal American Rescue Plan Act awarded to New Jersey towns and boroughs, which was appropriated and released by the state Legislature for the management and maintenance of lakes for recreation and conservation last November.

According to NJDEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette, “These grants will help a diverse group of DEP partners implement projects that will reduce the harmful effects of stormwater, nonpoint source pollution and harmful algal blooms that will only worsen due to the impacts of climate change.”

Guidelines on the use of funds are for lake water quality, controlling nutrient levels to prevent future harmful algal blooms, and to enhance or protect lake-associated conservation and recreation uses.

With the new grant, the Bay Head Environmental Commission expects to use biochar in its watershed implementation plan designed to monitor water quality and help prevent flooding.

This is the second grant that Bay Head received from NJDEP in recent years.

The first grant awarded in 2021 allowed the environmental commission to study and develop a comprehensive watershed implementation plan for flood management. The effort showed the need for a system to continually monitor water quality and water level.

“For over a year, we’ve been heavily focused on cataloging, tracking data, and tying flooding that occurs within the borough and figuring out ways in trying to stop it and making it less burdensome on the residents,” said Dan Paulus, environmental commission member.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Student’s Research Makes National News

TOMS RIVER – A high school student brought national attention to her local project: providing habitat and awareness for the bee population. Kaitlyn Culbert was interviewed by CBS after winning the 2022 New Jersey Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award. The High School North Junior is on a roll, winning scientific awards and educating others. Last year, her work was published in Journal of Research, High School.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Changes Made On Jackson Planning Board

JACKSON – The Township Planning Board installed a new chairman during their reorganization meeting held earlier this month. They also changed their attorney but no development applications were heard during the session. Tzvi Herman will now wield the gavel as chairman of the board. This marks Herman’s first time...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Police Chief Retiring, Presented With Key to the City

Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio will retire at the end of the month after a seven-year stint leading the department, during which time he introduced innovative new programs to curb the opioid epidemic, established a Street Crimes Unit and reorganized the township into patrol districts with community policing outreach.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy