spokanepublicradio.org
Eighth annual survey finds fewer Idahoans think the state is on the right track; education and economy top concerns
Pessimism about Idaho’s direction appears to be growing, especially among women, according to an annual survey conducted by Boise State University’s School of Public Service. Forty-four percent of respondents said they felt Idaho was moving in the right direction, a sharp drop from 2019, when 60 percent of...
spokanepublicradio.org
Abortion bills take center stage in Olympia on Tuesday
Abortion and women’s reproductive health care were among the major issues of the day in the Washington legislature on Tuesday. At least four proposals were up for public testimony, including Senate Joint Resolution 8202, which seeks to enshrine a woman's right to reproductive freedom in the Washington state constitution.
spokanepublicradio.org
The arguments around releasing report on efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
An update now on an investigation into failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia - a judge there heard arguments today about whether to release findings from a recently concluded grand jury. That grand jury looked into efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the election result, which was that Joe Biden won. Sam Gringlas of WABE in Atlanta was in the courtroom for the hearing. Hey, Sam.
