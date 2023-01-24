Read full article on original website
Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week
One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
Beasley Esports announced partnership with Army West Point Esports
Beasley Esports revealed a brand new partnership this week – teaming together with the Army West Point Esports in a new deal. If you don’t like this group, Beasley Esports owns the Houston Outlaws in Overwatch League, and the Team AXLE in the Rocket League Championship Series. They revealed today they joined forces with the US Military Academy at West Point. They have their own esports division where the soldiers compete in a number of games. As part of the new partnership, the coaches of Team AXLE will work together to “provide strategic coaching and training to the Army West Point cadets,” which competes at weekly tournaments, the National Esport Collegiate Conference (NECC) and compete at highly competitive esports organizations before the end of the Spring. That Army has decided to get them better. We got several quotes about the new partnership below.
This summer the new Xbox Showcase will be in Los Angeles
After yesterday’s Developer Direct event, an Xbox show has been announced in the summer. While the last of the shows was at E3 2018, Xbox has not mentioned whether the show will be part of the convention. The stand-off show, Bethesdas Starfield, remains in the works. Relevant reading: The...
Kaiser details why he was confident that Europe will be better this LEC split
The LEC underwent some changes in its format ahead of the 2023 season, and Team Vitalitys Norman Kaiser Kaiser thinks it will be up to new heights in Europe. With the new format, the LEC competitors will play all year round better-of-three and best-of-five series, aiming at improving the level of European teams.
How many people have played for CS:GO?
CS:GO is one of the world’s most popular games. It has consistently appeared on most-played lists since its release over a decade ago. But whats the exact number for the number of people who play CS:GO? Let’s get involved. How many people play CS:GO: The numbers. According to...
How many side Quests Do I have in the Hogwarts Historical World?
There are over 100 quests in Hogwarts’ Legacy, with total number of missions delivering around 150. That is roughly two-thirds of the total amount of quests available in Hogwarts Legacy, and the rest of the third of those revolving in main story missions. That’s according to the German YouTube...
Perkz explained why Vitality switched to its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster before the 2019 LEC season, and star midlaner Luka Perkz Perkovic shed some more details about the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made more carefully in an interview on Jan. 24 with Em Dash Esports. The 24-year-old said that this time around Vitality was more interested in finding new players for its LEC team if he hadn’t chosen the players at the time.
Developer Admits to Cyberpunk 2077: Critics are logically motivated
Game News Cyberpunk 2077 admits criticism is justified. Spiderman Pawe Sasko used to tell a few words about a maligned part of his game. Sometimes, when certain aspects of a game don’t meet expectations of an audience, developers admit they have missed their objective. And that’s what’s happening in this week’s latest CD Projekt. Although it has three distinct beginnings (Corpo, Street Kid, Nomad), and two short endings, the Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized repeatedly for its lack of freedom in its approach. A point, in a test of the game, I also considered an issue: “We want to solve a problem,” said Jim.
The third-person sci-fi action game, Hi-Fi Rush announced that it would soon be worth the money
The next game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks is Hi-Fi Rush, a third-person sci-fi action game with a vintage, reminiscent of Jet Set Radio. Xbox’s first Developer_Direct gave us a better shot at Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online and Forza Motorsport. While many were confirmed before the show began, some surprises also made the announcement of Tango Gameworks next game.
The Best Steamware For Each Deck
Valves Steam Deck was the long-awaited portable video game device for PC gamers, but it hasn’t disappointed. The Steam Deck was released in February 2022. It isn’t just for the best esports games from the Steam library, it also runs Windows PC games. This list of the best products for Steam Deck will add more fun to your gaming experience. Let’s look at a few of them.
How to defend a legacy for the Pre-Load Hogwarts on all platforms?
The pre-load for Hogwarts Legacy is already live and players can download it from their respective store right now on certain platforms. It will allow Harry Potter fans to start playing immediately after the title goes live. The number of hours we can take in to preloading a game varies...
How did the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ progress work?
After we played Hogwarts Legacy, we also had the pleasure of talking with Troy Johnson, the Advanced Game Designer di Avalanche Softwareto whom we asked other questions related to the progression system. How does the progression of Hogwarts Legacy work? Troy tells us that the progression is basically based on...
Final Fantasy XIV adds its newest Ultimate fight today with the Omega Protocol
Now that we have a clearer picture of the cosmology and the details of the struggle that Omega has left, it seems totally understandable for players to want to try to join the fight, that at least finally wrapped up during Stormblood. Final Fantasy XIV was pleased to deliver that in the form of its latest Ultimate fight, the Omega Protocol, after the battle of eight players won the Omegas contest and the Omegas re-election as the difficulty started shoving off the knob.
What Is EagleCraft in Minecraft? Free Browser Minecraft Explained?
While Minecraft may be one of the most popular game of the planet, there are still plenty of players who haven’t had the chance to make an adventure in this formidable simulation. If they want to flex their creative muscles before going into the game, they may attempt to try.
Age of Empires Two Game Pass: gameplay and new interface in the gamer’s launch trailer
After starting the pre-orders of The Age of the Empires 2DE on Xbox, Microsoft and Worlds Edge show the changes made to the gameplay and the features of the new console app, the new feature is a strategic blockbuster’s interface. The console version of AoE 2 Definitive Edition will...
Is a new Pokemon in the Pokemon Unite in 2023?
The first new Pokemon in Pokemon Unite in 2023 was revealed, and it’s Comfey. This character is similar to a flower garland or Hawaiian lei, and it appears in the Pokemon Sun and Moon. It will be cast on February two twenty 23. In the announcement, one didn’t notice...
Like the dragon: Ishin! adds Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli Trooper Card cameos
Wrestling icon Kenny Omega of AEW and actor Rahul Kohli of Netflix fame will comeo in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, said developer, SEGA. The characters of Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli are two of the six special guests that appear with the signature Trooper Cards – which the protagonist could use to gain instant power-ups and special abilities. If the game launches, all prepaid card for special guest trooper cards will be available as a free downloadable version.
DMZ’s season 2 will focus on difficulty tuning, add new missions and Exclusion Zone, and reset inventory
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is getting a refresh in the long awaited season two, and the biggest focus of the update appears to be tuning the mode’s difficulty to make the game easier. In the season two notes released today, one of the primary areas of focus...
The Silver Wolf debut trailer, Mercenaries: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
RideonJapan released the trailer for the release of Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf, the latest to the GPG series. The Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf is expected to debut on February 9 in Japan, followed by PlayStation 4 at a later date. The western release is planned, too. Read more about the game here.
For January 25 the new Destiny 2 update appeared in the 6.3.0.6 category for Hotfix
Bungie has deployed the Destiny 2 update for January 25 and this a server-side update that should fix the issues from yesterday’s day-long downtime. However, there aren’t any gameplay-related changes included in 6.3.0.6, the new issues have also occurred. Four major hits in the month of January. Four...
