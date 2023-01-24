ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Pretty winter day before warm, stormy Wednesday

By Rich Jones
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhLfz_0kPGS5Pk00

Jacksonville, Fl — Enjoy another pretty winter day with sunshine and temperatures near average in the upper 60s. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking our next strong cold front on Wednesday.

Ahead of the front we’ll be partly sunny, breezy and warm with temperatures in the low 80s, near the daily record. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop very late in the day and especially in the evening.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Like Sunday night there could be isolated strong storms with wind gusts being the greatest threat.

Thursday will start cloudy but clear nicely to end sunny but it’ll be breezy and much cooler. Temperatures will struggle to hit 60.

We stay cold Thursday night and throughout Friday with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The weekend starts sunny and pretty with temperatures into the low 60s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Buresh Blog: Pine Pollen Season has Begun!... Freezes so Far... Status of Spring... Snow Cover

Jacksonville, Fl — Oh dear. The pine pollen season is officially underway across Jacksonville & NE Fl. - Gesundheit! The worst of the pine pollen typically lasts 3-5 weeks depending on weather. Dry, windy days have higher counts while wet, cool days typically have lower numbers. Oak pollen - the most widespread allergen for many folks - usually follows quickly on the heels of pine pollen peaking in late Feb. through March. Freezes can slow the process but will not completely shut the pollen season down. Given the hard freezes around Christmas, many other plants, bushes & trees will eventually bloom as temps. warm so expect an “above average” season of pollen. Good info. * here * from Allergy & Asthma Specialists of N. Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Cooler air returns after Sunday night storms

Jacksonville, Fl — Sunday night storms produced isolated severe weather, gusty winds and much-needed rainfall. Action News Jax Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says clouds will be on the decrease today with eventual sunshine breaking out. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 60s, which is average. Winds...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Worst Tourist Trap: St. Johns Town Center

It’s happened to all of us, probably during the holiday season, or really any season that schools are on break. You head out to “the heart of shopping and dining in Jacksonville” (their words, not ours) for some retail therapy only to be stuck in traffic before you even set eyes on the Costco. But if you manage to arrive early enough to avoid the heaviest traffic, you can still count on making seemingly endless laps around the parking lots to find a space. Once you finally make it out of your car to the “outdoor lifestyle mall,” you’ll be engulfed by teems of shoppers filling the skinny sidewalks. And it’s all fun and games until you make your way to the end of the row of stores only to have a handful of shopping bags and no more money left in your pockets. Frankly, it’s a consumerist’s dream, but for those that are native to Jacksonville, it’s a tourist trap. –Ambar Ramirez.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Today starts a warming trend

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s not as cold in the morning and temperatures begin to warm today. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing to the low 70s. Morning lows on Wednesday won’t be as chilly, and it may be foggy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Best TV Anchor: Dawn Lopez

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Dawn Lopez has been a part of our community from day one. And she’s become a part of our homes as an anchor on Action News Jax This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon. The beloved news personality graduated from the University of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
csengineermag.com

FDOT Selects Superior to Revamp Jacksonville’s Arlington Expressway

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has been selected by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as the preferred contractor to provide significant structural upgrades to State Road 115/Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville. The heavy civil contractor was awarded the $26 million contract to complete improvements to the bustling corridor that would not only extend the life of the aging infrastructure but give the area a much-needed facelift.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Design for new six-story garage at JIA approved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You could soon have more parking options at Jacksonville International Airport. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board has approved moving forward with a design for a new $100 million parking garage with more than a thousand spots for drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

More resident parking options in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Hello Neptune Beach! The CONB resident parking program has recently expanded to offer you more parking options at the Beaches Town Center. Please follow the web link for more information, maps, and step-by-step guides. New registrants can use the form at the bottom of the page to sign up for a 3-hour resident validation. If you’re not able to use the web form, paper applications are available at the City Hall front desk.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy