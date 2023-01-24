Pretty winter day before warm, stormy Wednesday

Jacksonville, Fl — Enjoy another pretty winter day with sunshine and temperatures near average in the upper 60s. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking our next strong cold front on Wednesday.

Ahead of the front we’ll be partly sunny, breezy and warm with temperatures in the low 80s, near the daily record. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop very late in the day and especially in the evening.

Like Sunday night there could be isolated strong storms with wind gusts being the greatest threat.

Thursday will start cloudy but clear nicely to end sunny but it’ll be breezy and much cooler. Temperatures will struggle to hit 60.

We stay cold Thursday night and throughout Friday with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The weekend starts sunny and pretty with temperatures into the low 60s.