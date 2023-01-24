Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State
Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
Win Up to $2,500! America’s Ice Fishing Tournament Returns for 2023
Anglers all across the country, and New York State, are heading out to the lake for America's Ice Fishing Tournament. It's a family friendly event, with all proceeds going to charities in communities of those who are participating. The event itself is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th, from 8:00am to...
New York “Name A Snowplow” Contest Crowns 40 Hilarious Winners
Winters in New York can be no joke, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun along the way. With blizzards, bomb cyclones, and lake effect snow keeping Western New York snowplows busy, Erie County decided to make things a bit more personal - by giving residents an opportunity to name the county's fleet of snowplows.
8 Spots to Drink and Eat on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail
Have you visited any Finger Lakes wineries lately? We recently revisited New York's premier wine region and recommend our favorite spots to drink and eat along the Finger Lakes wine trail.
Will NY State Repurpose Iconic Structures in Abondoned Frontier Town? [PICS]
Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but...
‘Fattoush’ now open in Pittsford Village
Fattoush serves Mediterranean foods like baklava, falafel, gyro, schwarma, and more, all made from scratch, plus with an Italian twist.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
The 10 Best Winter Getaways in New York State
Winter in New York can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of adventures to be had this season. If you're looking for a fun getaway spot, look no further than these 10 awesome places.
These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous
You could get lost inside one of these massive malls!
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Crucial Items to Keep in Your Vehicle During a Capital Region Winter
Winters in the Capital Region can be unpredictable. We always get snow storms but we can't predict when they may happen. Make sure you have these items in your vehicle so that you can be prepared for anything the winter brings.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
How Old Is Too Old To Shovel Snow In New York?
As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks.
Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State
The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation
There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0