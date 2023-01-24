ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked

Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
101.5 WPDH

10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State

Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
Q 105.7

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Winter Getaways in New York State

Winter in New York can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of adventures to be had this season. If you're looking for a fun getaway spot, look no further than these 10 awesome places.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
MAINE STATE
Q 105.7

4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation

There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television

After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy