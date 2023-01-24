ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Pittsburg County Emergency Management Prepared For Winter Weather

McAlester is seeing some snow as the winter weather moves through Green Country. The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director said they've been watching the radar closely the past couple of days and are prepared for what could happen. Director Kevin Enloe said they waited to put out the salt and...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

A collaborative in Tulsa models how Oklahoma communities can fight the methamphetamine epidemic

Tucked behind Interstate 44 in Tulsa, near Bishop Kelly high school is a recovery facility called Grand Addiction Recovery. There’s construction equipment outside. It’s expanding to treat the thousands of Oklahomans who need help recovering from substance abuse disorders, including addiction to methamphetamine. “We provide treatment for medically...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pittburg County braces for heaviest snow bands Tuesday

McAlester, Okla. — The National Weather Service has advised Pittsburg County Emergency Management to brace for the heaviest parts of Tuesday’s winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the county whose biggest city is McAlester, and they have been told to prepare for four to six inches of wet heavy snow.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KRMG

1 dead after Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Kip: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Kip was found as a stray with his brother and taken in by a Good Samaritan. Unfortunately, he was unable to keep them, so the terrified pups were surrendered to the shelter. Kip was terrified at first but has discovered that not all strangers (people or dogs)...
PRYOR, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy