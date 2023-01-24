Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
news9.com
Pittsburg County Emergency Management Prepared For Winter Weather
McAlester is seeing some snow as the winter weather moves through Green Country. The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director said they've been watching the radar closely the past couple of days and are prepared for what could happen. Director Kevin Enloe said they waited to put out the salt and...
kosu.org
Cherokee Nation program will help fight addiction in Northeast Oklahoma
Oklahoma has one of the highest hepatitis C virus rates in the country. That's one of the reasons why the Cherokee Nation is gearing up a new harm reduction program in Tahlequah. Even though Cherokee citizens make up only 6% of Oklahoma's population, a third of the opioids distributed throughout...
Former Claremore Businessman Faces Federal Tax Evasion Charge
A former Claremore businessman faces a federal tax evasion charge. Phil Albert is also accused of embezzling millions from his former company. The embezzlement case dates back to 2019 and has not seen any action in court in more than a year. This new tax evasion charge was just filed...
KTUL
'It's actually pretty easy': City, advocates make case for emergency warming shelters
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa and local advocates are encouraging Tulsa churches and organizations to reach out regarding becoming an emergency shelter if cold weather poses a threat to Oklahomans without homes. Tulsa Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse told NewsChannel 8 Monday the city is much...
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
news9.com
Multiple Car Tires Damaged Near Exit On Broken Arrow Expressway
Around a dozen people driving on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday are frustrated after hitting a pot hole that blew out their tires. They were all going east near the Utica exit. Nicole Klopp said she was driving eastbound on the BA Expressway near the Uitca exit when she...
publicradiotulsa.org
A collaborative in Tulsa models how Oklahoma communities can fight the methamphetamine epidemic
Tucked behind Interstate 44 in Tulsa, near Bishop Kelly high school is a recovery facility called Grand Addiction Recovery. There’s construction equipment outside. It’s expanding to treat the thousands of Oklahomans who need help recovering from substance abuse disorders, including addiction to methamphetamine. “We provide treatment for medically...
Woman found dead at Tulsa RV park, one person arrested
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at an RV park on Thursday morning.
anadisgoi.com
Florida resident hits life-changing $1.29M jackpot at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland
ROLAND, Okla. – A Floridian truck driver named Wayne is $1.29 million richer after hitting a large jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route on Friday, Jan. 20. Wayne won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming™’s Buffalo Grand™ progressive slot game.
Local Farmers Struggling With Spike In Hay Prices
The price of hay has increased significantly, which means some farmers are struggling to feed their livestock. They said that’s leading to some tough decisions for them and also affecting what all of us pay for groceries. When the cost of hay skyrockets, that eventually leads to higher prices...
KOKI FOX 23
Pittburg County braces for heaviest snow bands Tuesday
McAlester, Okla. — The National Weather Service has advised Pittsburg County Emergency Management to brace for the heaviest parts of Tuesday’s winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the county whose biggest city is McAlester, and they have been told to prepare for four to six inches of wet heavy snow.
OHP: Missing man identified as victim in deadly crash
Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Boys’ Home asking community to step up, foster kids in need
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys’ Home in Sand Springs is calling on the community to step up and give homes to kids in need. They’re working to gather their own group of foster parents and said the need is steadily increasing. A drop in the...
Elderly Sallisaw man dies in fiery crash
A Sallisaw man died on Jan. 20 in a firey crash three miles west of Muldrow in Sequoyah County, Okla.
McAlester quiet following winter weather
Compared to other towns in Northeast Oklahoma, McAlester is one of the communities that got quite a bit of snow accumulation.
1 dead after Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
pryorinfopub.com
Meet Kip: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Kip was found as a stray with his brother and taken in by a Good Samaritan. Unfortunately, he was unable to keep them, so the terrified pups were surrendered to the shelter. Kip was terrified at first but has discovered that not all strangers (people or dogs)...
