game-news24.com
New for Speed Unbound Update 1.000.006 Drives into Patch 1.1.4 This January 24th
The studio released Need for Speed Unbound update 1.000.06, which is called patch 1.1.4. This is the biggest update in January that was announced last year, and this patch house has balancing changes, bugs and more. Check out the NFS unbound January 24 patch notes. For free, check up your...
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
game-news24.com
Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week
One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
game-news24.com
This summer the new Xbox Showcase will be in Los Angeles
After yesterday’s Developer Direct event, an Xbox show has been announced in the summer. While the last of the shows was at E3 2018, Xbox has not mentioned whether the show will be part of the convention. The stand-off show, Bethesdas Starfield, remains in the works. Relevant reading: The...
game-news24.com
For January 25 the new Destiny 2 update appeared in the 6.3.0.6 category for Hotfix
Bungie has deployed the Destiny 2 update for January 25 and this a server-side update that should fix the issues from yesterday’s day-long downtime. However, there aren’t any gameplay-related changes included in 6.3.0.6, the new issues have also occurred. Four major hits in the month of January. Four...
game-news24.com
SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced
A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
Xbox's Lunar New Year Sale saves you up to $60 on Xbox Series S and games
The Xbox Series S is back down to just $240 during the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale, which can also save you up to 80% on a wide selection of Xbox games.
The Last of Us Part I sales skyrocket as PC launch draws near
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Something to look forward to: Initially launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, The Last of Us has been a wildly successful franchise. Its popularity spawned a PS4 remaster in 2014, a sequel in 2020, and a remake for current-gen hardware in 2022. The games were initially limited to PlayStation consoles only. However, Naughty Dog announced the series would make its way to PC, with a release slated for March.
game-news24.com
The Best Steamware For Each Deck
Valves Steam Deck was the long-awaited portable video game device for PC gamers, but it hasn’t disappointed. The Steam Deck was released in February 2022. It isn’t just for the best esports games from the Steam library, it also runs Windows PC games. This list of the best products for Steam Deck will add more fun to your gaming experience. Let’s look at a few of them.
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy XIV adds its newest Ultimate fight today with the Omega Protocol
Now that we have a clearer picture of the cosmology and the details of the struggle that Omega has left, it seems totally understandable for players to want to try to join the fight, that at least finally wrapped up during Stormblood. Final Fantasy XIV was pleased to deliver that in the form of its latest Ultimate fight, the Omega Protocol, after the battle of eight players won the Omegas contest and the Omegas re-election as the difficulty started shoving off the knob.
IGN
GoldenEye 007 - Official Xbox Game Pass Release Date Reveal Trailer
GoldenEye 007 will be available on Xbox Game Pass on January 27, 2023. Check out the release date reveal trailer showcasing features like four-player split-screen support and more.
game-news24.com
Forza Motorsport looks amazing, but still doesn’t have an opening date
Forza Motorsport is the best match for the Xbox 3 yet (pic: Microsoft). One might find that the Xboxs answer to Gran Turismo might have had another secret delay, as the first time it has gone out this year, there is no clue when it will be announced. One of...
Minecraft Legends releasing in April, preorders now available
During the Xbox Developer_Direct show, Mojang Studios revealed PvP details about Minecraft Legends and announced a release date. You can preorder now.
game-news24.com
Dragonflight 10.0.5 Content Update is now Live
Dragonflight 10.0.5 is now a live version! Get in now to explore a variety of changes that you will assist you in taking your journey to Azeroth, then return again. Read the thread to see how to keep it fresh with transmogs. Make your way to the market on February...
Powerwash Simulator adds truly next-gen see-through glass, and yes, it's a big deal
See-through glass opens up new items like aquariums!
How And When To Watch Today's Xbox Developer Direct Showcase
Microsoft is hosting an Xbox Developer Direct showcase today, and while it will be missing one key game from the Xbox lineup, it'll still be worth tuning in.
Forza Motorsport is coming later this year to PC, Xbox Series, and Game Pass
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Turn 10 Studios has shared new details about the highly anticipated next entry in the Forza Motorsport series. Chris Esaki, creative director at Turn 10 Studios, said the game is being built from the ground up to be the most technically advanced racing game ever made. At launch, there will be more than 500 cars to race, customize and collect – the most modern race cars Forza has ever featured on its roster.
Remake of GameCube's beloved Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life gets worldwide release this June
The cute farming sim will be available for US and EU audiences in June 2023
hypebeast.com
'GoldenEye 007' Will Make Its Long-Awaited Return on January 27
After years of leaks, rumors, teasers and speculation, GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch later this week. A classic 1997 first-person shooter — which debuted on the Nintendo 64 and is widely noted as one of the most influential and evolutionary FPS games ever created — it’ll return in remastered fashion on the Xbox and in all of its original pixelated glory on the Switch.
