Teen Carjacking Suspects Who Led Police On Chase Through Barstow To San Bernardino Last Wednesday Night

A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
VVC hiring a head football coach and other high paying jobs around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
foxla.com
Suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers arrested
LOS ANGELES - An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police. The suspect, 31-year-old Taylor Lee Harris, was arrested Jan. 20 in Desert...
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
Driver Killed After Crashing into Concrete Truck on 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was killed after crashing into a concrete truck just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the 10 Freeway in the city of West Covina. California Highway Patrol and West Covina Fire Department responded to a traffic collision westbound 10 Freeway at...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Maywood
A man is dead after at least one deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot him early Thursday morning. The unidentified man was shot at about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, the LASD said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at...
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
Fontana Herald News
Man allegedly assaults deputy and tries to take his firearm but is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a deputy and tried to take his firearm during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 19 at about 1:53 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call for...
NBC Los Angeles
Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says
The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
paininthepass.info
Powerful Santa Ana Winds Push Over Multiple Big Rigs And Debris In Traffic Lanes
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Powerful Santa Ana winds have knocked over at least a hand full big rig semi’s, knocking down trees, power lines, and a trampoline from reports on the CHP traffic log, as of 4pm Thursday afternoon. This happened along the 15 Freeway corridor between Cajon Pass/Devore 15/215 split and the 10 freeway.
newsantaana.com
A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store
On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
newsantaana.com
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
Fontana Herald News
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned
Irwindale, Los Angeles County, CA: A tractor-trailer erupted into flames burning the driver on the 210 Freeway in the city of Irwindale just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday,… Read more "Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned"
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
KTLA.com
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
scvnews.com
Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing. Off highway vehicles, such as ATVs, are also prohibited from riding on surface streets and...
vvng.com
Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
