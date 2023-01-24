ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Teen Carjacking Suspects Who Led Police On Chase Through Barstow To San Bernardino Last Wednesday Night

By Staff Writer
paininthepass.info
 3 days ago
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says

The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
paininthepass.info

Powerful Santa Ana Winds Push Over Multiple Big Rigs And Debris In Traffic Lanes

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Powerful Santa Ana winds have knocked over at least a hand full big rig semi’s, knocking down trees, power lines, and a trampoline from reports on the CHP traffic log, as of 4pm Thursday afternoon. This happened along the 15 Freeway corridor between Cajon Pass/Devore 15/215 split and the 10 freeway.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
vvng.com

Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
ADELANTO, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA

