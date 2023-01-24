Read full article on original website
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
3 Bulletproof Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Safe in 2023
Despite cooling inflation, the continued tightness in the labor market is likely to keep the Fed on track with its aggressive monetary policy for the rest of the year. With...
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding. Additionally, the company has made promising strides in 2023 toward boosting iPhone profits and diversifying revenue. You’re reading a free...
Have $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Oracle will profit from the secular expansion of the cloud market. Magnite is a great long-term play on the CTV advertising market.
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
1 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2023
Strong stocks return capital to shareholders.
5 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy Now in Case the Wobbling Stock Market Collapses
These five top safe stock picks from the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio pay dependable dividends and look like good ideas now for conservative investors worried about a continuation of the bear market and the potential for a recession.
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?
P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth.
Many People Sold Their Homes Without a Real Estate Agent When the Market Was Hot. Is That Still a Good Idea?
It's a decision you may want to rethink, despite the potential savings. Hiring a real estate agent for a home sale means losing money to a commission. Despite that hit, hiring an agent could be worthwhile this year. It may be harder to sell your home under current conditions, and...
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023
The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Inflation Finally Slows and 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Look Like Big 2023 Winners
These seven solid dividend-paying stocks could benefit and do well in a period of declining inflation and perhaps disinflation, making them great ideas now for investors worried about the potential for a recession this year.
2 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever
Reliably paying a dividend requires that a company have significant financial stability. Demand for Viatris' branded generic drugs shows no sign of slowing. NextEra Energy is queueing up big investments to grow for years to come.
2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold In 2023
Amazon's substantial market decline makes its shares more attractive to long-term investors. While Disney faces near-term challenges, its economic moat remains unchallenged.
