These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding. Additionally, the company has made promising strides in 2023 toward boosting iPhone profits and diversifying revenue.
Motley Fool

Have $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Oracle will profit from the secular expansion of the cloud market. Magnite is a great long-term play on the CTV advertising market.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks
Motley Fool

Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?

P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth.
msn.com

2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023

The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Motley Fool

2 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

Reliably paying a dividend requires that a company have significant financial stability. Demand for Viatris' branded generic drugs shows no sign of slowing. NextEra Energy is queueing up big investments to grow for years to come.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold In 2023

Amazon's substantial market decline makes its shares more attractive to long-term investors. While Disney faces near-term challenges, its economic moat remains unchallenged.

