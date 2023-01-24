Read full article on original website
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: January 27 – January 29
Check out the fun events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, January 27 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Join Grow to Life this Friday for a complimentary cooking class. Chef Yah-I will teach you some new, healthier recipes. Registration is required for all so reserve your seat today. Click here for more information and to reserve your spot today.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Celebrating 70 Years of WCHL!
January 25 marks the 70th anniversary of WCHL’s on-air launch, all the way back in 1953 as a 1000-watt, daytime-only station on 1360 AM. Since those humble origins, the station has grown in size and stature in many ways. In late 1968, WCHL shifted to a 24-hour format – just in time for live coverage of Chapel Hill’s historic 1969 mayoral election, where Howard Lee became the first Black mayor of a majority-white Southern town. The shift also enabled the station to air more UNC sporting events – just in time for the rise of Tar Heel men’s basketball as a perennial national powerhouse under Dean Smith.
chapelboro.com
70 Years of WCHL: Revisit the Radio Station’s Many Homes
Wednesday marks 70 years of WCHL broadcasting its AM radio signal and programming to the Chapel Hill community. Over that time, the radio station has had many homes — which are all still around today in different forms. Here is a history of WCHL 1360 AM through the buildings...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
chapelboro.com
This Just In: The One and Only WCHL
This Just In –WCHL is 70 years old and streaking on toward 100. This week WCHL marked the completion of 70 years on the air in Chapel Hill. Small town radio stations come and go and in recent times it’s been mostly the latter, but WCHL (97.9 The Hill) has hit the sweet spot that has eluded so many others. That’s because WCHL is so much more than just a radio station. It is the heartbeat of the town.
chapelboro.com
New Chapel Hill Poet Laureate Seeks to Build Community Through Spoken Word
Poet Cortland Gilliam wears a few different hats: an artist, graduate student, educator and now the Town of Chapel Hill’s second-ever poet laureate. “For me it’s helpful to be engaged in community and space,” Gilliam said. “That requires sometimes that you go outside of the bounds of whatever your specific role is.”
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
Firefighters meet girl they delivered as baby 22 years ago in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old woman who Winston-Salem firefighters helped deliver when she was born met with her heroes more than two decades later. Janea Watson is still getting to learn a lot about herself. “I’ve never seen a baby picture of me,” Janea said. That all changed on Saturday evening when she was […]
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Higher Density Housing, Mayor’s Conference, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, January 26th. She discussed town plans for higher density housing, participation in recent mayor’s conferences, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Teen found unresponsive in the woods at a party
JULIAN, N.C. — A teenager was found unresponsive in the woods near a party where Randolph County deputies found three handguns, marijuana, and several underage attendees drinking alcohol on Saturday, Jan. 21. in Julian, NC. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents found the teenage girl in the woods near...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, Tar Heel Win, 70 Years of WCHL
In today’s news: WCHL celebrates 70 years on the air. Also: a murder arrest in Hillsborough, and a big win for UNC men’s basketball.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Questions About Property Value and Neighborhood Character
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
Fatal shooting on Stockton Street marks 7th homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Stockton Street about shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but didn’t see any victims in the […]
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
Fire at former Spray Cotton Mill in Eden prompts multi-agency response
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded to a massive building fire in Rockingham County Thursday morning. The historic former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden, located on Church Street, caught fire around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night and crews fought the flames well into Thursday morning. At least one wall of the historic mill collapsed from […]
chapelboro.com
Phase 1 Map of Orange County Broadband Project Released
The internet provider Lumos, formerly NorthState, released a map of the first phase of its Orange County broadband project earlier this month. The project aims to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. At a recent meeting with Orange County staff, Lumos reported they have...
