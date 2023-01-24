This Just In –WCHL is 70 years old and streaking on toward 100. This week WCHL marked the completion of 70 years on the air in Chapel Hill. Small town radio stations come and go and in recent times it’s been mostly the latter, but WCHL (97.9 The Hill) has hit the sweet spot that has eluded so many others. That’s because WCHL is so much more than just a radio station. It is the heartbeat of the town.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO