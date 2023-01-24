Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
game-news24.com
Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week
One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
ComicBook
Fan Favorite Wii Game Coming to Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been confirmed for North America and Europe and will be available this spring! Original story follows below. In 2008, Sting Entertainment released Dokapon Kingdom on Nintendo Wii. Combining RPG and party elements, the game quickly became a fan favorite. Players that missed out on the Wii game will get another chance on Nintendo Switch, as a remastered version titled Dokapon Kingdom: Connect has been revealed. Unlike the Wii version, Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will offer online play, allowing 2-4 players to compete. As of this writing, a release outside of Japan has not been announced, but as Nintendo Everything has pointed out, a rating for the game in Germany was discovered, so it seems likely the game will get a release elsewhere.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Animal Crossing-Like Game Now Free to Download
An Animal Crossing-like game, which also just happens to be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, is now free to download. The catch is the free offer does not include any Nintendo Switch codes for the game, just PC codes. And that's because the free codes don't come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, but GOG, a digital PC storefront. That said, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer that is only available for 43 more hours at the moment of writing this.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
game-news24.com
Xbox wants to update the PlayStation 5 release schedule to help save Activision Blizzard purchaseout
There’s one way to release the Last of Us multiplayer game (pic: Sony). Sony could be forced to share its PS5 release schedule in part of Microsoft’s legal fight with the FTC over the Activision buyout. Just when you thought Microsofts attempts to buy Activision Blizzard couldn’t get...
digitalspy.com
GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed
GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
An N64 Classic Is Coming to Switch With Multiplayer, and Gamers Are Freaking Out
Classic-videogame remasters equal big money.
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
Nintendo News: Countdown to 007! GoldenEye 007 Shakes Up the Action for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Jan. 27
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The situation is serious, agent, and time is ticking. To ensure you succeed in your latest mission, you are licensed to … have fun! The iconic secret agent 007 will soon be entering the Nintendo 64 ™ library on the Nintendo Switch™ system. Starting Jan. 27, GoldenEye 007™ will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership* as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005111/en/ The iconic secret agent 007 will soon be entering the Nintendo 64 library on the Nintendo Switch system. Starting Jan. 27, GoldenEye 007 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
game-news24.com
What Is EagleCraft in Minecraft? Free Browser Minecraft Explained?
While Minecraft may be one of the most popular game of the planet, there are still plenty of players who haven’t had the chance to make an adventure in this formidable simulation. If they want to flex their creative muscles before going into the game, they may attempt to try.
game-news24.com
These two World of Warcraft Dragonflight dungeons have just been a bit easier
Now World of Warcrafts is starting to get the next ten minutes ahead of the final update of the content update. The hotfix time-suppression used yesterday in Blizzards forums included a number of bugs, but also the nerfing affix, The Nokhud Offensive, and the Thundering affix. After receiving complaints about...
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of January 2023
The final rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of January 2023 are now available. For the most part, January has been a pretty decent month on the Epic Games Store when it comes to free titles. Games such as Kerbal Space Program, Divine Knockout, and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice have all been doled out in recent weeks. And while some fans have been hoping for a better pair of games to end the month, the Epic Games Store is instead handing out some forgettable titles.
bleedingcool.com
Not For Broadcast Is Coming To Console With New DLC Update
Not For Broadcast will be coming to consoles this March, along with a new DLC pack that will add to the chaos of TV propaganda. NotGames and tinyBuild Games have revealed that Not For Broadcast is coming to consoles this March, and with it will be a new DLC pack. First off, the console release for the game will be taking place on March 23rd, 2023, as it will hit Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but no word on a Switch release. At least, not yet. Secondly, when it does come out on console, that same day, they will release the Live & Spooky DLC, which will bring about more haunting content to the game that you'll have to manage and not get scared by. We got the finer details for you below, along with a pair of trailers showing it all off.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Comments / 0