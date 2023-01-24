Not For Broadcast will be coming to consoles this March, along with a new DLC pack that will add to the chaos of TV propaganda. NotGames and tinyBuild Games have revealed that Not For Broadcast is coming to consoles this March, and with it will be a new DLC pack. First off, the console release for the game will be taking place on March 23rd, 2023, as it will hit Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but no word on a Switch release. At least, not yet. Secondly, when it does come out on console, that same day, they will release the Live & Spooky DLC, which will bring about more haunting content to the game that you'll have to manage and not get scared by. We got the finer details for you below, along with a pair of trailers showing it all off.

12 HOURS AGO