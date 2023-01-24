Read full article on original website
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full
Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have leaked online two weeks ahead of their official unveiling. Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event on February 1, but in truth we already have a very good idea what to expect. There have been countless leaks and well-sourced rumours in recent months.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
game-news24.com
Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week
One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
Millions of Android and iPhone owners warned of huge network switch off starting next month
UK operators are preparing to pull the plug on 3G for good next month. Vodafone will kick off the gradual process in February, starting with Plymouth and Basingstoke. And millions appear to be totally oblivious about the huge move. The third-generation technology is now 20 years old and most places...
A 24-year-old finance YouTuber told his followers they should be able to easily afford a $200,000 car: 'Literally pocket change'
Sebastian Ghiorghiu said $200,000 was "pocket change" and anyone who couldn't afford a Lamborghinis should have a "serious discussion with yourself."
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Galaxy A14 5G: Which budget phone is right for you?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a midrange phone, so you'll pay more than the A14 5G; however, that extra money comes with great perks like a better camera system, more power and RAM, and a better display.
Apple Insider
M2 Mac mini review roundup: Tiny, but mighty
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Initial orders and in-store availability of theM2 Mac mini begin on January 24. Reviewers have had some time with the newly-announced desktop, and these are their initial thoughts and reviews of the product. If...
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Full Battery Charge Notification to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Laptop batteries degrade when kept charged at 100 percent. The more you leave a laptop plugged in, the more its battery will deteriorate over time. So, some users no doubt try to preserve their laptops’ battery lifespans by leaving them unplugged as much as possible.
TrustedReviews
Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?
With the release of two new variations of the Apple Silicon M2 chipset, let’s see how the newer models stack up against the base M2 chipset. Apple has been surprisingly busy, with the release of several new pieces of hardware including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), alongside the latest Mac Mini M2 (2023).
notebookcheck.net
ZikeDrive USB4 SSD Drive with speeds up to 3,763 MB/s is crowdfunding
The ZikeDrive USB4 SSD Drive is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. Ziketech, the company behind the gadget, claims that the product is a world first, with maximum read and write speeds of 3,763 MB/s and 3,146 MB/s, respectively. Compared to Thunderbolt 3 SSD, this is a marked improvement in write speed; TB3 is estimated to be closer to 1,780 MB/s, which could make this new gadget helpful to those looking to free up space on a tablet or laptop.
All Samsung Galaxy S23 models tipped for big display brightness boost to 1,750 nits
The three models tipped for the Galaxy S23 series could all get an increase in display brightness, a new leak claims.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S21, S20 & Note 20 get January 2023 update in the US
The January 2023 Android security patch is available for a host of Samsung smartphones in the US. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy A12 are the latest recipients of this month’s security update stateside. The former three flagship lineups have already received the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in international markets.
