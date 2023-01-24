ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Sixth Street Water Tower

The Sixth Street Water Tower in Amarillo will be getting a facelift after all. The plans to repaint the tower have been in the works for 12 years since it was first introduced to the City of Amarillo. Since the idea was first presented to the city other organizations like...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
AMARILLO, TX
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

City of Amarillo Closures

City of Amarillo offices are closed today due to the inclement weather. City Council meeting is being rescheduled as soon as it is determined, and all trash services are suspended. The City Secretary’s office is open from 8 A.M to 11:00 A.M. to receive applications for a place on the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

House Fire Southwest 8th and Florida

Amarillo firefighters started out their day by battling a blaze at Southwest 8th and Florida. They were called out at midnight on the report of a housefire. When they got there they found smoke and fire showing from the front of the home, did a search and extinguished the blaze.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Deaf Smith County Hosting Cotton Conference

The Deaf Smith County Cotton Conference is set to be held Tuesday, February 7th in Hereford from 9 am until 3 pm. The event will take place at the Deaf Smith County Extension Service Nita Lea Building, located at 903 East 14th Street. The day will include presentations from a...
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX

