BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU coaches players and fans want to savor the national championship for as long as possible. But when you step back and look ahead to what the team could look like next fall, there’s no reason not to think that another trip to Frisco could very well happen. Most of the key players will be returning so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO