pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford-Fairview merger raises community concerns
WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - In November, Sanford and Fairview first made it known to the public their intention to merge companies. Today in Worthington, there was a public meeting to gather community feedback. Wednesday’s meeting was the third of four community meetings hosted by the Minnesota Attorney General’s...
wnax.com
USD, Mental Health & Graduation Rate
The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard from university presidents Tuesday. University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring was asked about mental health needs and resources they use….. Gestring says they are seeing rising demand for the mental health services….. Gestring also told the...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
SDSU Collegian
SDSU recognized as ‘premier university’ through national spotlight
Within less than two months, South Dakota State University had two publicity opportunities on a national scale with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and FCS Championship game. What does all of this recognition mean for the future of SDSU? University spokesperson Mike Lockrem said it shows that the school is a “premier university with premier opportunities.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen hopes to keep Presentation College employees
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College in Aberdeen is closing in August, and city officials are hoping the employees will be able to find positions that allow them to stay in the area. Officials with the institution have invited area businesses to their job fair, hoping the employees...
gowatertown.net
Prairie Lakes Dermatology Expands Service Area to Brookings
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is pleased to announce that Prairie Lakes Dermatology is now providing outreach to Sanford Health Brookings Clinic in Brookings. Prairie Lakes Dermatology specialists see patients at this location twice per month. With a goal of providing exceptional health care services that are close to...
dakotanewsnow.com
DTOM Veterans Ranch in need of funds for caretaker housing
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since it opened just three years ago, DTOM Veterans Ranch has served over 9,000 veterans. Now, the nonprofit needs the community’s help. DTOM Veterans Ranch provides an abundance of resources for military service members and veterans. ”We find a veteran where they’re at....
moodycountyenterprise.com
New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area
Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plenty of reason for optimism as Jacks return plenty of talent from the National Championship
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU coaches players and fans want to savor the national championship for as long as possible. But when you step back and look ahead to what the team could look like next fall, there’s no reason not to think that another trip to Frisco could very well happen. Most of the key players will be returning so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
hubcityradio.com
The City of Aberdeen announced Megan Kukowski the first Economic Development Manager
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen’s first Economic Development Manager will assume their duties on February 6, 2023. City Manager Joe Gaa is pleased to announce that Megan Kukowski will be joining the City’s staff. Megan earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and Marketing from South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
hubcityradio.com
Former Aberdeen Central BBB Assistant Coach Resigns from RC Central
RC, SD (Press Release) – Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Tuesday that Josh Mach has resigned as the head girls’ basketball coach due to health concerns. Coach Mach is stepping down during his first season with the Cobblers after spending a number of seasons on the sidelines with the Aberdeen Central BBB team.
kynt1450.com
YSD Get Ready to Build
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
Which Are the Ugliest Buildings in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But sometimes when an architect is designing a building, their hopes of creating something visually appealing to the masses can sometimes fall well short of the mark. In some cases, bold choices don't work. In other cases, a design is...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night.
