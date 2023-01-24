ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

pioneer-review.com

“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius

A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
WALL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanford-Fairview merger raises community concerns

WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - In November, Sanford and Fairview first made it known to the public their intention to merge companies. Today in Worthington, there was a public meeting to gather community feedback. Wednesday’s meeting was the third of four community meetings hosted by the Minnesota Attorney General’s...
WORTHINGTON, MN
wnax.com

USD, Mental Health & Graduation Rate

The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard from university presidents Tuesday. University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring was asked about mental health needs and resources they use….. Gestring says they are seeing rising demand for the mental health services….. Gestring also told the...
VERMILLION, SD
SDSU Collegian

SDSU recognized as ‘premier university’ through national spotlight

Within less than two months, South Dakota State University had two publicity opportunities on a national scale with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and FCS Championship game. What does all of this recognition mean for the future of SDSU? University spokesperson Mike Lockrem said it shows that the school is a “premier university with premier opportunities.”
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen hopes to keep Presentation College employees

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College in Aberdeen is closing in August, and city officials are hoping the employees will be able to find positions that allow them to stay in the area. Officials with the institution have invited area businesses to their job fair, hoping the employees...
ABERDEEN, SD
gowatertown.net

Prairie Lakes Dermatology Expands Service Area to Brookings

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is pleased to announce that Prairie Lakes Dermatology is now providing outreach to Sanford Health Brookings Clinic in Brookings. Prairie Lakes Dermatology specialists see patients at this location twice per month. With a goal of providing exceptional health care services that are close to...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DTOM Veterans Ranch in need of funds for caretaker housing

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since it opened just three years ago, DTOM Veterans Ranch has served over 9,000 veterans. Now, the nonprofit needs the community’s help. DTOM Veterans Ranch provides an abundance of resources for military service members and veterans. ”We find a veteran where they’re at....
ABERDEEN, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area

Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plenty of reason for optimism as Jacks return plenty of talent from the National Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU coaches players and fans want to savor the national championship for as long as possible. But when you step back and look ahead to what the team could look like next fall, there’s no reason not to think that another trip to Frisco could very well happen. Most of the key players will be returning so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Former Aberdeen Central BBB Assistant Coach Resigns from RC Central

RC, SD (Press Release) – Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Tuesday that Josh Mach has resigned as the head girls’ basketball coach due to health concerns. Coach Mach is stepping down during his first season with the Cobblers after spending a number of seasons on the sidelines with the Aberdeen Central BBB team.
ABERDEEN, SD
kynt1450.com

YSD Get Ready to Build

On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
YANKTON, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

